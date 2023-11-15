Nintendo Indie World November 2023: All the trailers and announcements

The Nintendo Indie World showcase for November 2023 was a rather refreshing glimpse at future titles coming to Nintendo Switch over the next few months and beyond. While there were some familiar standouts in the announcements – Outer Wilds coming to Switch is great – the vast majority of games on show were lesser-known adventures, each with their own colourful, unique ideas.

There was narrative life sim On Your Tail, a neat little adventure starring anthropomorphic animals, A Highland Song, a lovely-looking platformer set in the Scottish Highlands, and Howl, a turn-based adventure set in a village where a plague turns average citizens into beasts. There was also the very intriguing Death Trick: Double Blind, a detective game featuring magicians, and a unique mythology.

That’s not to mention the appearance of the Australian-made Heavenly Bodies, which is coming to Nintendo Switch shortly, or the arrival of a brand new Shantae adventure from WayForward.

Here’s everything revealed during the Nintendo Indie World of November 2023.

Outer Wilds launches on Nintendo Switch in December

As revealed during the Nintendo Indie World, the excellent Outer Wilds is set to launch digitally on Nintendo Switch on 7 December 2023, and physically in 2024. This port will include the game’s major Echoes of the Eye expansion.

Heavenly Bodies is coming to Nintendo Switch

Heavenly Bodies, the wacky physics space adventure from Australian studio 2pt Interactive, is coming to Nintendo Switch in February 2024. As with the base version of the game, you’ll be able to play its puzzles solo or with friends in chaotic multiplayer mode.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is a spiritual GBC sequel

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution was announced during the latest Nintendo Indie World. This title from WayForward is a spiritual successor to the original Game Boy Colour Shantae games, and rocks a neat pixel art style. It looks to be a very nostalgic adventure that calls back to simpler times. It’s set to launch in 2024.

On Your Tail is a furry detective life sim

On Your Tail was another big reveal during the latest Nintendo Indie World. In this life sim adventure, you are a young deer-like woman exploring a seaside town called Borgo Marina, in an attempt to unravel a strange mystery. In your travels, you’ll meet a host of intriguing creatures, and spend time chilling, fishing, and making friends. It arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

A Highland Song is a musical platformer set in Scotland

A Highland Song was also featured in the latest Nintendo Indie World. In this musical platformer, you embody a young girl climbing through the Scottish Highlands, with rhythmic beats determining your path forward and your overall progress. It’s set to launch on Nintendo Switch on 5 December 2023.

Howl is a spooky folktale adventure

Another neat indie game revealed during the Nintendo Indie World showcase was Howl, a folktale-inspired turn-based adventure game that follows a deaf scribe attempting to survive a world where a magical sound can transform people into beasts. The game launches on Nintendo Switch today, and there’s also a free demo available for anyone who’d like to try it out.

Death Trick: Double Blind is a stylish detective tale

Death Trick: Double Blind was also featured during the show. This detective visual novel features a magician and an amnesiac investigator attempting to solve the disappearance of a circus traveller named Hattie. The game launches for Nintendo Switch in 2024, and it also has a demo available now.

Moonstone Island is a deck-building life sim

Moonstone Island was up next. In this adventure, you’ll collect creatures in the form of cards, and explore a range of procedurally-generated islands to carve out a life for yourself. There are elements of Pokemon here, but also of Stardew Valley, and other cosy life sims. Moonstone Island launches for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

Blade Chimera is a side-scrolling action-adventure

Blade Chimera also got a spotlight during Nintendo Indie World. This neon-infused action game is set in a future version of Osaka ruled by violence. In the game, you will fight for your freedom against oppressive forces, wielding a special demon sword that can slash through time. Blade Chimera launches for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

Core Keeper is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024

Sandbox mining game Core Keeper is coming to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere], inviting players into a world of glittering underground treasures. In the game, you build out a home base by mining for ores and special rocks, fighting creatures, and crafting goods.

Backpack Hero is a dungeon looter roguelike

Backpack Hero was also revealed during the latest Nintendo Indie World. In this roguelike, you will go on dungeon crawling adventures to nab special loot, packing your backpack as best you can to maximise your potential return as you fight through new realms. It launches for Nintendo Switch today.

The Star Named EOS is a photography puzzle game

The Star Named EOS was one of the final major titles given a spotlight, and it certainly made the most of the opportunity. This game appears to be a puzzle adventure with a variety of challenges, each getting you closer to understanding protagonist Dei, who is investigating the disappearance of his mother. The game launches for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

Nintendo Indie World: Closing highlight reel

As is typical of Nintendo showcases, the latest Indie World concluded with a flashy highlight reel starring a number of upcoming games. These included:

Planet of Lana – An adventure platformer starring a young traveller. It arrives in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

[Northern Hemisphere]. Enjoy the Dinner – A narrative point-and-click adventure game set in a strange world. It’s available today .

. The Gecko Gods – A puzzle adventure game starring a small lizard in a big world. It arrives in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

[Northern Hemisphere]. Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist – An adventure-exploration game where you play a young artist attempting to sell their works. It’s available today .

. Urban Myth Dissolution Center – A pixel mystery game with horror elements. It’s available in 2024 .

. Braid, Anniversary Edition – A 2D platformer where the action is not what it seems. It’s available on 30 April 2024.

You can catch up with the latest Nintendo Indie World via YouTube.