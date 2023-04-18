News

Nintendo Indie World returns in April 2023

Nintendo has promised roughly '20 minutes' of reveals and announcements for the upcoming show.
19 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
nintendo indie world

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Indie World officially returns on 19 April 2023, with a new showcase containing roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates for a handful of indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. It’s been several months since the last Nintendo Indie World, so there’s high hopes for the promised reveals.

As for what games will be on show, that remains a mystery. Given Nintendo‘s penchant for pulling off surprise reveals, we could see some solid inclusions when the show airs – but patience and tempered expectations are key, as always.

We all want to see Hollow Knight: Silksong or Hades 2 make appearances, but it’s best not to hold your breath. Whatever Nintendo has on show will likely be equally worthwhile.

Read: You should play… Hollow Knight

How to watch the latest Nintendo Indie World

The latest Nintendo Indie World airs on 19 April 2023 at 9:00 am PT, based on the Nintendo of America timing. Here’s how that works out around the world:

  • Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (20 April)
  • United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (19 April)
  • United Kingdom – 4:00 pm GMT | 6:00 pm CET | 5:00 pm BST (19 April)

The show will air live on YouTube, and you can now bookmark the video hub to prepare. While this Indie World does air at an unfortunate time for some viewers around the world – particularly the Aussies – staying up past bedtime may reveal some shiny gems.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for a full roundup of the upcoming Nintendo Indie World reveals.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

