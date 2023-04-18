Nintendo Indie World returns in April 2023

Nintendo Indie World officially returns on 19 April 2023, with a new showcase containing roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates for a handful of indie games coming to
As for what games will be on show, that remains a mystery. Given
We all want to see Hollow Knight: Silksong or Hades 2 make appearances, but it’s best not to hold your breath. Whatever
Read: You should play… Hollow Knight
How to watch the latest
Nintendo Indie World
The latest
- Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (20 April)
- United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (19 April)
- United Kingdom – 4:00 pm GMT | 6:00 pm CET | 5:00 pm BST (19 April)
The show will air live on YouTube, and you can now bookmark the video hub to prepare. While this Indie World does air at an unfortunate time for some viewers around the world – particularly the Aussies – staying up past bedtime may reveal some shiny gems.
Stay tuned to GamesHub for a full roundup of the upcoming