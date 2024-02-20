Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase returns this week

News

The latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will feature 25 minutes of news and announcements.
20 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct 2024

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has officially confirmed the rumoured return of the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, which will reveal news and announcements for upcoming third-party game releases on Nintendo Switch. As revealed on Twitter / X, it will kick off on 21 February 2024 ET/PT.

For now, nothing firm has been announced for the show, but with around “25 mins of info” locked in, we can assume there’ll be plenty of neat tidbits, trailers, and surprise reveals in store. All games putting in appearances will be released on Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2024 – so at least there won’t be a long wait for more details.

As for popular speculation, it’s currently running rampant, as several insider sources have claimed the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase was delayed to account for the recent Xbox business update where it was revealed that several former Xbox exclusives will be coming to alternative consoles.

Read: Xbox Podcast reveals bold claims for next-gen console, verdict on exclusivity

While these games were not confirmed at the time, reports indicate that Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush will be the first games to make the leap away from the Xbox ecosystem. Any of these could release on Nintendo Switch in future.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see whether these games pop up in the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase – but the possibility is very tantalising. Beyond these rumours, we can also expect plenty of other new third-party games for Nintendo Switch to fill out the rest of that 25-minute runtime.

Here’s when you’ll be able to tune into the show and find out what’s in store.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase in February 2024

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase for February 2024 will air on the Nintendo YouTube channels at the following times:

  • Australia – 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT (22 February) | 10:00 pm AWST (21 February)
  • New Zealand – 3:00 am NZDT (22 February)
  • United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (21 February)
  • United Kingdom – 2:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm CET (21 February)

Stay tuned to see every new Nintendo Switch game announcement.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

