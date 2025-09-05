Ninja games are pure, unadulterated fun. Be it the serene beauty of Ghost of Tsushima or – point and case – the stealthy approach the Tenchu games had way back when. All the more satisfying then, that the dragon ninja is back in action, with Ninja Gaiden 4.

Since the first trilogy in the early 2000s, this sword-swinging celebration of all things brutal has been a staple in action games, and the news of Ninja Gaiden 4 being upon us is just as violent as you remember.



We’ve done our research and have prepared a little preview of all things that are known about the title, ahead of the Ninja Gaiden 4 release date on October 25th.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is staying true to its rules and that means it’s going to be unforgiving as hell. The hands-on reports confirm, that the game embraces the franchise’s reputation for difficulty, despite the trend of watering down the difficulty in recent years.



The fact that Ninja Gaiden 4 is going to release straight onto the Playstation 5 and Game Pass is a nice touch too, since it will widen the reach without sacrificing any of its hardcore identity. Let’s dive into the newest slice-n-dice action title to prepare for its imminent launch next month.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Ninja Gaiden 4 Combat Hits Hard and Is Just as Brutal As Ever

The core of the Ninja Gaiden games have always been about its combat and swift swordplay, so you’re probably relieved to hear, that Ninja Gaiden 4 doesn’t only stick with this sentiment – it positively doubles down on it.

The animations look crisp, while the attacks themselves appear to have a very satisfying, weighty crunch to it. You’ll need that feedback too, since the scenes we saw are anything but slow-paced. Enemies come at you as if the whips of their masters are behind them, so sharpening your reflexes by replaying the older titles might not be such a bad idea.



If you got the impression that Ninja Gaiden is all about button-mashing, you will soon find out how sorely mistaken you are. Ninja Gaiden 4 seems to demand patience, timing, and the mastery of every tool in your arsenal – just as the originals did way back when.

Whenever you think, you can fail to respect an enemy, because you now know what the shtick is – you will soon be punished and sent to the floor. Probably in pieces.

The Ninja Gaiden 4 Launch on PS5 and Game Pass is a Clever Move

The news we were most excited about, was, that Ninja Gaiden 4 will be available on both the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Game Pass at launch, giving even PC players the chance to slice-n-dice away on launch day.

True, Sony can hardly complain about exclusive titles, but the fact, that Ninja Gaiden gains a broader audience, is a win in our books.

For PlayStation fans hungry for a challenge – the kind of game that tests skill rather than patience with tutorials – Ninja Gaiden 4 looks like it’s shaping up to be one of 2026’s must-play releases.