New Xbox Game Pass Additions in October 2023

If a stacked video game release schedule for October 2023 wasn’t enough to overfill your cup, the new Xbox and PC games being added to the Xbox Games Pass subscription service in the second half of the month definitely will.

The lineup of new games includes a number of brand new releases, including the anticipated citybuilder Cities Skylines 2, as well as Dontnod’s wonderfully meditative puzzle game, Jusant.

Those looking for a quirky mystery to enjoy for a few hours shouldn’t go past the amusing Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, and if you’re looking for something to last you for a few dozen hours, Like A Dragon: Ishin! will give you plenty to see and do in its feudal Japanese setting.

For something a little cosier, Mineko’s Night Market is also on the list – it involves cats, crafting, and shopkeeping. For something a little more heart-pumping, you can’t look past the excellent remake of survival horror classic Dead Space, which also joins the roster.

Here’s the official rundown of every new title arriving, including platforms and dates, courtesy of Xbox Wire.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 17

Take up the sword as Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 19

Drive every decision in F1 Manager 2023. Manage every aspect of your chosen F1 team from your HQ to the garage and from the pitlane to the podium. Challenge for motorsport’s highest accolade, making the split-second decisions that can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Your legacy begins here.

Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Raise a city from the ground up and transform it into a thriving metropolis in the long-awaited sequel to the smash-hit city-building game. With deep simulation, a living economy, and more realistic features than ever before, Cities: Skylines II offers world-building without limits.

Dead Space (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – October 26

Just in time for Halloween: Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can confront the nightmare onboard the USG Ishimura and unravel its dark secrets in the sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console) – October 26

Available now on PC and coming to Game Pass on Xbox consoles! Play as The Detective in three silly mysteries! Finding clues and questioning suspects is just part of the job for such an experienced frog. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a collection of all three Frog Detective cases.

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 26

Welcome to Mount Fugu, a cozy Japanese inspired village with a great mystery to unfold. Join Mineko in her new hometown, where she’ll make new friends, collect and craft whimsical items, revitalize the once thriving Night Market, and uncover the truth of the great sun cat, Nikko.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

Available on day one with Game Pass: Have you ever looked at a Pigeon and thought, “what is going on in your head?” Well, think no more! Headbangers puts you and 29 others into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger. Compete against each other in mind-bending musical minigames, screw over your competitors with powerups, and collect Crumbs to customize your very own Pigeon!

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

Available on day one with Game Pass: Embark on a climbing adventure in Jusant! Master your climbing tools as you ascend a mysterious, ever-changing tower. Enjoy an atmospheric soundtrack and breathtaking biomes, accompanied by the enigmatic Ballast. Your watery companion will guide you while awakening nature along your path to reveal the tower’s mysteries and reach the top.

Departing Games

The following titles will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass service on 31 October 2023:

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Console, and PC)

