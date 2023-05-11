The next Nintendo Switch won’t launch before April 2024

Nintendo has announced it will not consider new hardware over the next financial year, as it will instead continue to focus on its upcoming games lineup as the original Nintendo Switch matures. These comments were reportedly made by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a recent financial briefing, in response to questions about the long-rumoured ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’, which has yet to materialise, despite being the frequent subject of ‘insider’ gossip.

Rather than turning to new hardware, the next fiscal year for the company will be about maintaining existing sales, before a potential push for a new console post-April 2024, when the next financial year begins.

‘Sustaining the Switch’s sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year,’ Furukawa said, per Bloomberg. ‘Our goal of selling 15 million units this fiscal year is a bit of a stretch, but we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal.’

Notably, the Nintendo Switch failed to meet sales expectations in FY23. Sales were down 22.1% year-on-year, with just 17.97 million consoles sold. While Nintendo attributed this to bottlenecks in production, it’s fair to assume the maturity of the console also plays into this figure.

Furukawa’s comments are intriguing in that regard, as they do suggest that maintaining Nintendo Switch sales will be tough in the financial year ahead. This suggests Nintendo is aware of the limited life of the console, which is now entering its seventh year on sale.

Console life cycles typically last around seven years – which would place Nintendo ‘s post-2024 plans as beyond the usual bounds. Given the Switch still has plenty of gas left in the tank, thanks to recent strings of excellent first- and third-party games for the platform, we can likely expect Nintendo to stretch out the console’s life cycle further.

That said, limitations on performance and refresh rate, which have long been a point of contention for fans, may encourage the birth of a new console in the next financial year. For now, we’ll have to stay tuned to see what Nintendo has planned – as Furukawa has indicated news of a new console will be slow to arrive.

‘Moving forward, our strategy is to disclose information about our products, including both hardware and software, at the most suitable times to reach our broad customer base,’ Furukawa said, per VGC, in reference to the early announcement for the original Nintendo Switch.

Expect this console’s successor to have a shorter pre-launch marketing cycle, potentially in the next financial year.