News

 > News > Nintendo

New Call of Duty to have Gulf War focus, report suggests

The report suggests that Treyarch is leading the next Call of Duty game.
23 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

PC

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

The next entry in the annualised Call of Duty series, set to release in 2024, will be a new entry in the Black Ops sub-series and set in the Gulf War, according to a new report from Windows Central.

The outlet cites “multiple sources familiar with Activision’s plans” in revealing that developer Treyarch is working on the game, and is the longest the studio has ever worked on a Call of Duty project. The release date is slated for “late fall, early winter 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].”

Activision sources reportedly suggested that the next Call of Duty will attempt to explore a “nuanced narrative” of the Gulf War, with a “critical focus on different participants within the conflict.” The involvement of the CIA and the United States appears to be the primary focal point, however.

The notorious Gulf War occurred in the early 1990s, when a UN-authorised and US-led coalition of countries carried out a series of armed conflicts against Iraq, led by President Saddam Hussein, following the country’s invasion of Kuwait.

Windows Central reports that the as-yet-untitled “Black Ops 6” will focus on “traditional military combat technology” and “familiar Black Ops gadgetry” instead of the near-future weaponry that the series has explored in recent entries. The most recent Black Ops game focused on cover operations set during the Cold War.

This information comes shortly after the 2023 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which received near-universal criticism based on its campaign. Critic James O’Connor remarked that the game was “mired in a convoluted plot about the least interesting people on the planet trying to prevent another very uninteresting man from making a bunch of stuff explode.”

It also comes in the wake of Microsoft completing its acquisition of Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard, and pledging to bring the series to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles for the next ten years.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Board Games Business Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Destiny 2 The Witcher Crossover
?>
News

The Witcher comes to Destiny 2 in new crossover

The announcement of the crossover comes at a time of great upheaval for Bungie and Destiny 2.

Edmond Tran
God of War Ragnarok PS5 review
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday 2023: The best video game and board game deals in Australia

Here's all the best video game and board game deals from the Amazon AU sale for Black Friday 2023.

Leah J. Williams
immortals of aveum layoffs studio
?>
News

Immortals of Aveum director links poor sales and release timing to studio layoffs

Ascendant Studios CEO Bret Robbins has spoken openly about the troubles of the studio, and the nature of creating games.

Leah J. Williams
star wars knights of the old republic
?>
News

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has allegedly been shelved

The long-in-development remake may not see the light of day.

Leah J. Williams
bluey xbox console controller
?>
News

Xbox is giving away a custom Bluey Xbox console and controller

Everybody's favourite Aussie icon has been turned into an Xbox console.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login