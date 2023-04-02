News

 > News > PC

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a free April Fool’s Day treat

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a wonderful and unexpected treat for Sonic fans.
3 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
the murder of sonic the hedgehog

PC

Image: Sega

Share Icon

In recent years, the tone of April Fool’s Day has undergone a rapid shift. While it has the occasional tendency to be mean-spirited, playing off innocence and trust, many video game companies have begun using the day as an excuse to experiment, and test the waters of new ideas. In Sega’s case, April Fool’s Day 2023 was used to literally kill off Sonic the Hedgehog.

To celebrate the titular day, the company released The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, a murder-mystery narrative game that transports players to a mysterious party where Sonic is the victim of strange and suspicious circumstances.

‘It’s Amy Rose’s birthday, and she’s hosting a murder mystery party on the Mirage Express!’ the game’s official description reads. ‘When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game’s victim, everyone is off to get to the bottom of things. However, something feels a bit off – is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot?’

Following these harrowing events, it’s your job to interrogate suspects – Knuckles the Echidna, Rouge the Bat, Shadow the Hedgehog, Espio the Chameleon, and other friends – to figure out who really killed Sonic, and why.

Read: Sonic ’06 isn’t a bad game – it’s just misunderstood

the murder of sonic the hedgehog
Image: Sega

While the game is technically just an April Fool’s Day joke, it’s been met with an uproarious response. The attention to detail and characterisation in the writing has been particularly praised, with many players calling for more narrative experimentation in the Sonic franchise.

‘I’m not going to lie, I would pay money for a proper “Detective Sonic” game now. If Pikachu can do it, why can’t Sonic?’ one Steam review for the game reads.

‘I hope this was a proof of concept like Sonic Frontiers, and not a one-off April’s Fools “joke,” because this was seriously incredible,’ another said. ‘Such a fun adventure start to finish that’s jam-packed with callbacks, great character moments and funny gags. Please make more.’

Another reviewer claimed they felt like they’d ‘robbed’ Sega by playing the game for free, as the effort and fun of the experience warranted a paid price tag.

For now, it does appear The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a one-off experience designed to be a fun and frivolous April Fool’s Day joke, but it could spark a renewed interest in the Sonic franchise and spin-off games that adopt a more narrative-focused formula.

The effort and talent on show in this non-canon adventure is worthy of celebration, and there’s high hopes we could see more mini-tales like it in future. The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog may be considered a throw-away idea, but it has limitless potential that should certainly be explored.

You can now download and play the free game on Steam.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
super mario bros movie review roundup
?>
News

The Super Mario Bros. Movie early review roundup

Early reviews for The Super Mario Bros. Movie have mostly been glowing – although the film's humour hasn't hit with…

Leah J. Williams
Tekken 8 Asuka Kazama
?>
News

Tekken 8 announces characters Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith

Two vibrant characters will make a return in Tekken 8, which promises to be a more aggressive game.

Edmond Tran
pga tour 2k23 john cena guest playable character
?>
News

John Cena is coming to PGA Tour 2K23 in early April

John Cena is set to debut in PGA Tour 2K23 in April 2023, joining other playable celebrities on the guest…

Leah J. Williams
Marvel's Avengers
?>
News

All of Marvel's Avengers game content is now available for free

Marvel's Avengers is now offering all of its paid bonus content free of charge to all players, as it begins…

Edmond Tran
vampire survivors tides of the foscari
?>
News

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC announced

Vampire Survivors is introducing a new slate of characters, monsters, and weapons in its latest DLC.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login