MultiVersus: Season 2 includes Samurai Jack, Beetlejuice

Don’t you just hate it when you’re on a quest to return to the past to defeat a shape-shifting demon lord, but suddenly you’re waylaid through a strange portal, and end up having to fight an evil clown, a young boy and his dog, and Scooby-Doo, from Scooby-Doo? Poor Samurai Jack.

As announced by Player First Games, Samurai Jack is one of two new fighters debuting in MultiVersus’ second season, with this arc devoted to time travel and new dimensions. Samurai Jack will arrive on 23 July 2024, alongside MultiVersus Ranked Mode, and he’ll bring a whole new combat style with him: he’s a Bruiser with strong, katana-based attacks, and fast-paced swings.

Given Samurai Jack is one of the best Cartoon Network shows ever produced (up for debate, of course), the character is likely to be a popular inclusion. For anyone who grew up watching Cartoon Network in the early 2000s, it was a regular fixture of programming. Later, it also received a more mature fifth season that wrapped up the events of Jack’s tale, and gave him a well-deserved ending.

While Jack’s appearance in MultiVersus is pretty wild, shenanigans with time travel and portals means we could still consider this a canon side chapter of his adventures. But regardless of where this adventure fits in the timeline, Jack should be a great addition to the fighting roster of MultiVersus, particularly given his unique weaponry and combat style.

In the new trailer for Jack’s arrival, we get some fun interactions with the rest of the MultiVersus roster, and a reveal that Jack will have an alternative skin based on his shaggier appearance in the final season of the show.

The trailer also reveals another new fighter, in the form of Beetlejuice. He’ll appear later in MultiVersus: Season 2, likely to coincide with the release of movie sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in September 2024. We don’t know much about his fighting style just yet, but new artwork suggests he’ll be able to transform his body into a hammer, and other objects.

Notably, Player First Games has only focussed on Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice in its Season 2 announcement, but if you look carefully at the artwork for this upcoming season, you can spot The Animaniacs roaming around – so they’ll likely play a part in this content, too.

For now, stay tuned to see what else is coming to MultiVersus.