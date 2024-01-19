With murder aplenty and mystery afoot, prepare to get your sleuth on in the newest Magic: The Gathering set, Murders at Karlov Manor, slated to release on February 9, 2024. The set will see players explore new mechanics inspired by the classic murder-mystery genre, as they encounter potential suspects, fellow investigators, criminologists, assassins, and much more.

To celebrate the launch of the upcoming MTG set, GamesHub can reveal an exclusive glimpse at one of the new cards. Without further ado – and with thanks to Wizards of the Coast and Double Jump – we present: Doppelgang.

Presented below both in bordered and borderless form, Doppelgang is a shifty Sorcery card that has massive potential – depending on how you choose to wield it.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Chris Rallis

At its core, Doppelgang is a “you get out what you put in” replication spell. Requiring X/X/X/Blue/Green, the card scales in accordance with the mana value you decide to use for X – and that makes it extremely flexible.

At a base level, if you decide X=1, for five mana total you can create a single duplicate of almost any card in play. This could certainly make waves if, for instance, you want to create your own version of your opponent’s biggest creature.

But what makes this card potentially threatening is how modular and scalable it is. If you hold out and decide X=3, amounting to eleven mana in total, not only would you create three copies of a card – you create three copies, of three separate cards.

Using the above example, that means you could find yourself with three copies of your opponent’s biggest creature, plus three copies of two other cards in play – nine cards total. And while a lot of similar copy spells focus on creatures exclusively, Doppelgang allows you to duplicate any target permanent – even lands.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Chris Rallis

Depending on your style of play, a card like Doppelgang can very easily shift the dynamics of your game significantly. If you’re patient, there’s obvious pay off. But even if you wind up using it at its base level, this is still a card that can turn the tide.

Magic: The Gathering – Murders at Karlov Manor launches on 9 February 2024. Check out the Wizards of the Coast WPN store locator to find your nearest launch event for the upcoming set.