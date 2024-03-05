MSI Claw locks in March 2024 release date and global pricing

The MSI Claw handheld gaming PC is set to launch later in March 2024, in what appears to be a fairly quiet drop. As first announced at CES 2024 in early January, the Claw is MSI’s answer to the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go – a handheld PC capable of playing hearty games in portable fashion.

Since launch, MSI has been fairly quiet about the Claw, which makes its sudden worldwide launch a surprise. In the US, the console will launch this week – on 8 March. In Australia, the Claw will land on 28 March. Pricing has also been revealed alongside this release date, with a range of editions available at fair price points.

Here’s the breakdown:

Intel Core Ultra 5 125U w/ 512GB Storage – US $699 | AUD $1,399

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H w/ 512GB Storage – US $749

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H w/ 1TB Storage – US $799 | AUD $1,599

For now, it appears the Intel Core Ultra 7 model with 512GB storage will only be available in select markets. Recent listings on JB Hi-Fi suggest Australia will not get this model.

Read: MSI reveals Claw handheld gaming device at CES 2024

Per specs revealed at CES 2024, all versions of the MSI Claw will feature 7-inch FHD 120Hz displays, Hi-Res Audio, and Hall Effect triggers and joysticks, as well as a strong battery designed to last “50% longer” compared to other handheld PC gaming devices.

The MSI Claw appears to take cues directly from the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally in its design, with a slimline chassis and built-in controls, but we’ll have to wait to see how far the comparisons go. As the MSI Claw has seemingly nabbed a shadow launch, there doesn’t seem to be any early reviews available yet.

Those wishing to preorder the device can do so now via JB Hi-Fi in Australia, and Newegg in the United States – but it might be a good option to wait for informed reviews, as modern PC handhelds remain experimental in nature. Stay tuned for more on the MSI Claw.