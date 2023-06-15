Mortal Kombat 2: New cast members, Kano return confirmed

New Line Cinema has announced a number of fresh faces joining the cast of Mortal Kombat 2, the film adaptation of the video game , alongside a strong contingent of returning favourites from the first film. The sequel will introduce a number of new characters to join the titular fighting tournament, including the following names:

Martyn Ford (F9) as Shao Kahn , a powerful and deadly tyrant.

, a powerful and deadly tyrant. Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as King Jerrod , the former king of Edenia.

, the former king of Edenia. Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) as Sindel , the ruler of Edenia.

, the ruler of Edenia. Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Quan Chi, a demon with necromantic powers.

These newcomers join the likes of already-announced stars including Karl Urban (The Boys) as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted) as Jade, and Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Kitana.

In its report on the latest newcomers, Deadline has also confirmed many of the characters from the first film will reappear in the sequel portrayed by the same actors, including Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Shang Tsung (Chin Han), Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Kano (Josh Lawson) and Kung Lao (Max Huang).

Most notably, several characters who died in the first film return for the sequel, including Josh Lawson as Kano, who served as one of the more ‘grounded’ characters for audiences to relate to.

Those familiar with Kano will know he didn’t quite reach his ‘game accurate’ evolution in the film – lending plenty of scope for him to emerge more powerful and deadly in the sequel, potentially with his shiny cyborg parts in play.

We’ll likely learn more about Kano’s return, and the role of every new cast member, as work on Mortal Kombat 2 continues. The film is currently in production in Queensland, Australia, with work being overseen by returning director Simon McQuoid, and production companies Atomic Monster and Broken Road Productions.