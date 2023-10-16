Mortal Kombat 1 gets Invincible’s Omni-Man in November 2023

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have officially revealed the arrival of Invincible‘s Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, the first special guest crossover character for the newly-released fighting game. Omni-Man joins the battle sometime in November 2023.

He’s purchasable as a standalone character, but is also included in the special Kombat Pack, which includes three new playable crossover guests – Omni-Man, Homelander from The Boys, and Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad / DC’s Peacemaker – as well as returning fighters Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda Takahashi, and other surprises.

Every guest character in Mortal Kombat 1 will feature the likeness and voice of their original counterparts, and that extends to Omni-Man. As in Amazon’s animated Invincible adaptation, the villain will be played by J.K. Simmons, with even his newly-designed appearance sharing a resemblance to the veteran actor.

Read: How Mortal Kombat 1 Reboots The Franchise’s Signature Action

You can check out Omni-Man in action via the character’s first look showcase trailer:

In the trailer, you can see Omni-Man pulling off an array of heavy moves, including a leg-grabbing fling, a super-powered punch which can shatter bone, and a head-squeezing attack that can literally pop enemies.

Notably, the video also reveals another Kameo Fighter coming to game in November: Tremor, an Earth Elemental who deploys rock-based attacks.

Read: Mortal Kombat 1 Review – A Whole New World

For now, Omni-Man is the only new fighter to nab a firm release date, leading the charge for a new wave of fighters. Peacemaker is expected to arrive in Winter 2023/2024 [Northern Hemisphere], followed by Homelander in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

Mortal Kombat 1 is now available for PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Stay tuned for more news about what’s on the way for the game.