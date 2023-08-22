News

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection includes ‘outdated’ content warning

The upcoming Metal Gear Solid re-release collection warns players of potential controversy.
22 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
metal gear solid collection

PC

Image: Konami

The upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 release, which includes the first three games in Konami’s Metal Gear Solid series, reportedly opens with a warning about content and views ‘that may be considered outdated’ – following in the footsteps of Capcom, which recently included a similar warning for its classic Mega Man collection.

‘This game contains expressions and themes which may be considered outdated,’ the warning reads, per reporting from GamesRadar. ‘However, these elements have been included without alteration to preserve the historical context in which the game was made and the creator’s original vision. Player discretion is advised.’

No specific details are provided about the objectionable content in the game, but it’s fair to say the Metal Gear games are products that represent their era – as all art does. Cultural sensitivities and views have changed rapidly over the last few decades, inspired by greater understanding and representation. As a result, there may be lines of dialogue and depictions in the games that don’t align with modern values.

Read: Mega Man Battle Network collection features serious cultural insensitivity warning

In recent years, companies re-releasing classic entertainment have begun to reckon with these changing views, with publishers like Disney and Warner Bros. leading the charge via sensitivity warnings around older cartoons, like the Looney Tunes. As WB’s standard warning attests, to remove instances of insensitivity or objectionable views would be to pretend they never happened – but by acknowledging the past and that we’ve moved on, they can serve as a lesson for future generations.

While video games are younger than other art forms like animation, they still have an ungainly past to contend with. In the case of Metal Gear Solid, the games may have been flagged with a content warning for their depiction of women.

GamesRadar has speculated on a variety of instances that may have inspired the content warning – for example, when Snake attempts to flirt with data analyst Mei, or when players are encouraged to check out another woman’s breasts in Metal Gear Solid 3. References to an incest subplot, and homophobic jokes, may have also caused concern at Konami.

Whatever the case, the content warning will appear to warn players of potentially outdated content – and to ensure they understand it remains objectionable, despite the overall reverence with which the Metal Gear Solid games are treated.

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 is set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 24 October 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

