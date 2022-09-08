News

 > Hardware

Meta Quest Pro VR will likely appear at Meta Connect 2022

The Meta Quest Pro VR is likely to appear during the latest Meta Connect showcase in October.
8 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
meta quest meta connect october 2022

Hardware

Image: Mark Zuckerberg / Instagram

Share Icon

Meta is likely to reveal more about the rumoured Meta Quest Pro VR device at the annual Meta Connect showcase, taking place in October 2022. This headset is set to be the next iteration of the popular VR device line, and is said to support mixed reality experiences, while also having higher visual fidelity than its predecessors.

The device, which may actually be the mystery Meta device codenamed ‘Project Cambria’, will reportedly launch by the end of 2022, and could be a more better-featured, more refined option when compared to the current Meta Quest 2 device. It will also likely carry a more expensive price tag.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared to enthuse about a ‘Quest Pro’ with features including eye and facial tracking being discussed, as well as the ability to sync up a digital avatar for more lifelike social interactions. Zuckerberg later teased the device in a post on Meta.

Read: New details confirmed for PlayStation VR 2, including ‘see-through view’

It’s currently unclear how far along the rumoured Meta Quest Pro VR device is – but it’s likely we’ll get a better glimpse when Meta Connect 2022 airs. This show will feature Meta’s vision for the expanding ‘metaverse’ and will also introduce a number of innovations from leaders in the AR, VR and XR spaces.

Should Meta be ready for a new device reveal, expect it to arrive during proceedings.

How to tune into Meta Connect in October 2022

Meta Connect is set to take place on 11-12 October 2022. You’ll be able to watch the entire show live on Facebook, via the Reality Labs page.

Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (12 October)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (11 October)
  • United Kingdom – 7:00 pm CET | 6:00 pm BST (11 October)

If you’re keen to learn more about the future of virtual reality, the Meta Connect showcase will be well worth tuning in for – although it will be an early wake up call for those in Australia.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Hardware News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
will call of duty be an xbox exclusive, thanks to the activision blizzard acquisition?
?>
News

PlayStation responds to Xbox's Call of Duty exclusivity offer

Sony CEO Jim Ryan has called out Microsoft's Call of Duty exclusivity offer as being 'inadequate'.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 console firmware
?>
News

New PS5 firmware update introduces folders, 1440p support

The latest PS5 firmware update has introduced new compatibility for a range of features.

Leah J. Williams
witcher crunch
?>
News

CD Projekt Red gives major update on The Witcher franchise

CD Projekt Red has spoken more about the future of the Witcher franchise in an earnings call.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 playstation production shortages
?>
News

New, lighter PS5 has been completely redesigned

A teardown of the new CFI-1200 model has revealed updates to several console components.

Leah J. Williams
vodeo games industry union video
?>
News

Vodeo Games, the first unionised game studio, is shutting down

Vodeo Games played an historic part in the union movement within the games industry.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login