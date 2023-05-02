News

Meta Quest VR Gaming Showcase set for June 2023

The third annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will spotlight new VR games, game updates, and more.
2 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
meta quest 2 vr gaming device review

Image: Meta

Meta has announced the return of the annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, which will reveal more about upcoming VR games, and other company updates. The show will air live on 1 June 2023, and will feature around 40 minutes of content, including fresh trailers and first looks, as well as a post-show developer roundtable.

At this stage, no other information has been revealed, although we can expect to see a handful of new games during proceedings. In past years, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has played host to an array of solid announcements – including for games like Ghostbusters VR, Among Us VR, Moss: Book 2, Cities: VR, and Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries VR.

While many of the games typically announced are Meta Quest-exclusive, there are usually a handful of titles that wind up being cross-platform. Those who already own a PlayStation VR2 might like to tune in, as any of the games presented could also land on this device, bulking out its slim and sturdy games library.

Read: PSVR2: The 10 best games for PlayStation VR 2

How to watch the Meta Quest VR Gaming Showcase 2023

The latest Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is set to take place on 1 June 2023, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you can expect it to air:

  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (2 June)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (1 June)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (1 June)

The show will be live on the official Meta Quest YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, and will also air via Meta Horizon Worlds.

Stay tuned to GamesHub to keep up with everything announced during the show.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Hardware
