Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets New Game Plus in March 2024

Insomniac Games has teased a variety of new features coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shortly.
8 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams




Insomniac Games has revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting its long-awaited New Game Plus mode on 7 March 2024, alongside a number of tweaks and improvements for the game. The news was confirmed on Twitter / X, with Insomniac teasing “highly requested” features including New Game Plus, new collectible suits, and more.

For now, the studio has remained tight-lipped about what else players can expect, but a full list of incoming features will be revealed closer to the launch of the new game update.

As for New Game Plus, the feature remains the subject of mystery. Typically, these game modes will allow players to re-play a game with certain skills, abilities or items already unlocked – but in the case of Spider-Man 2, this may make the game too easy in its early stages.

Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Review – Swing, Swing

There is also the matter that Insomniac has seemingly been working on the mode since the launch of the game in October 2023, suggesting it may be more than a simple re-play for keen players. The studio hasn’t shared details of the mode and its accompanying update just yet, but there could be more to these plans than meets the eye.

A New Game Plus mode that introduces new story content or teasers isn’t out of the question for this game – and very recently, developer Remedy Entertainment proved how effectively the mode can work for video game narratives, with Alan Wake 2.

For now, all Insomniac has spoken about for its newest game update is the ability to swap Venom tendril colours, the ability to change the time of day, and a number of accessibility tweaks. Stay tuned to the Insomniac Games Twitter / X account for a future breakdown of what’s brewing.





