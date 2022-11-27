News

 > News > PC

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Combat System Explained

A brand new trailer has detailed the unique combat system of Marvel's Midnight Suns.
28 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
marvel's midnight suns marvel

PC

Image: 2K Games / Firaxis / Virtuos

Share Icon

2K Games and Firaxis are gearing up for the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, with a new combat overview trailer detailing what to expect from the game’s unique combat system. As in Firaxis games of the past, Midnight Suns will include a turn-based battle system that requires strategic planning and careful consideration – but it has a neat twist.

You start with a deck of cards, randomly drawn from customisable character decks, and these cards are played as actions on your turn. Some cards require Heroism while other cards add Heroism, creating a stacked deck where attack cards can only be played with considered planning.

Cards that add Heroism tend to have passive effects – creating a ‘Drop’ on the battlefield to push enemies into, healing other players, or providing a unique ability.

Cards that require Heroism tend to be attacks to be deployed against enemies. They can create bleed effects, damage shields, knock back enemies, or knock them out entirely. High-powered moves require more Heroism, which requires you to bide your time for better cards, and keep an eye out for Heroism gains.

In a single turn, players have access to a range of card plays (based on strength and Friendship), as well as redraws, free item plays, and individual free moves. Card plays allow Heroism or damage cards to be played against enemies. Moves allow players to traverse the battlefield to a new location, or to knock back enemies into obstacles for damage. Item cards can provide a unique play or status effect – there are several to discover or craft.

Read: Marvel’s Midnight Suns preview – A romance in bloom

Meanwhile, redraws can spice up gameplay by chance, potentially giving you a chance to play a new card or damage enemies.

With spare Heroism, environment objects can also be used to damage enemies – there are obstacles to throw, slime cans to explode, and electric generators to manoeuvre foes into. Plan your card plays and Heroism points right, and you’ll wind up with an effective combo.

As depicted in the trailer, every part of your ambush can be customised. Each hero comes with their own deck, and this can be upgraded and changed as you gather more cards in the game’s Abbey overworld, and combine them with Essence points.

Also at play in this combat is the Midnight Suns ‘Friendship’ system. You spend half your time in the game living in the Abbey chatting to your hero pals, complimenting them, and taking them on Friendship dates. These help to strengthen your bonds, and also aid them in battle – with heroes gaining new skills and abilities based on your individual Friendship level, and the overall Team Friendship level.

Combat is only effective if you’ve bonded with your teammates (over bird watching, fishing, bathing and playing video games) with the best results and highest damage derived from the most bonded teams.

Once you’ve forged those Friendships, you can set forth customising your combat decks, and carving a path out of Lilith’s armies. Given the game has several interlocking combat and deck systems, it can be complex to learn its intricacies – but over time, you’ll master each and every card play.

Check out the latest overview trailer for more details, and prepare for the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns for PlayStation 5Xbox Series X/S and PC on 2 December 2022.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Uncategorized Xbox
More
star wars squadrons
?>
News

Grab Star Wars: Squadrons for free before it's gone

As one of the best Star Wars games of recent years, Squadrons is worth picking up.

Leah J. Williams
Before We Leave New Zealand game studio
?>
News

New Zealand investing over $2 million a year in game development

New Zealand games will get a major boost with new government funding on the way.

Edmond Tran
the sims 4 ea
?>
News

EA is cracking down on NSFW content in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 now has improved profanity filters to reduce NSFW content in the creation gallery.

Leah J. Williams
battlefield call of duty sony filing
?>
News

Sony claims EA's Battlefield can't match Call of Duty

Sony has claimed EA's Battlefield franchise simply can't keep up with Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty in a new legal…

Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 Kimberly evo 2022 reveal trailer
?>
News

Street Fighter 6 officially rated in South Korea

Street Fighter 6 has been given a firm rating in South Korea, which could indicate a release date is on…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login