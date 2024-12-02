Marvel Rivals gets Wolverine, Squirrel Girl, and more ahead of launch

NetEase has confirmed six new heroes for the Marvel Rivals roster, just a few days ahead of its official launch – Wolverine, Squirrel Girl, Iron Fist, Black Widow, Cloak, and Dagger (Cloak and Dagger are one fighter). The appearance of these fighters was confirmed in the game’s launch trailer, which hypes up its arrival on 6 December.

Notably, Wolverine is represented as a squat brawler-type. The Iron Fist in the game is Lin Lie, Danny Rand’s successor. Cloak and Dagger are both rocking snazzy new designs. Most importantly, Squirrel Girl is cuter than ever.

As revealed, the new heroes join a very starry Marvel Rivals roster, which already includes a range of iconic Marvel heroes, from Captain America to Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Storm, Doctor Strange, The Punisher, and beyond.

Per the game’s description, these heroes will be working together to save the multiverse, at the whims of Galacta – a female version of Galactus: “With the timestream on the brink of collapse, it’s time for our heroes to rise! From Tokyo 2099 to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, and to Hydra Charteris Base and Klyntar, Galacta has assembled more heroes to take on the ultimate challenge. Who will you choose as your main to save the Multiverse on 6 December?”

NetEase has high hopes for the launch of Marvel Rivals, which is designed to take on the monolithic Overwatch, and others in the multiplayer PvP shooter genre. On launch, the game will be free-to-play for everyone, although there will be microtransactions (read: cool skins) for optional purchase.

Early impressions for the game, following its beta test in May 2024, were largely positive, with players praising its art style, and the uniqueness of each character’s combat. That said, it’s worth noting those who played the beta had to sign up to content guidelines that prevented “subjective negative reviews of the game” – a clause which caused much furore at the time. For that reason, early impressions of the game are not considered particularly reliable – but they do give hints at the flavour and tone of the game.

For those intrigued by the arrival of this new Marvel-backed PvP shooter, the best way to learn more is to jump in on launch. As mentioned, the game is free, so anyone who wishes will be able to pop on and experience rounds for themselves shortly.

There’s not long to go before Marvel Rivals finally launches. Stay tuned for more.