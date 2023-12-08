Blade video game announced, developed by Deathloop and Dishonored studio

In one of the biggest surprises at The Game Awards 2023, a game based on Marvel hero Blade was announced, to be developed by Arkane Lyon (Deathloop, Dishonored), a Bethesda studio. No platforms or release dates were announced.

Director Dinka Bakaba, who also directed Deathloop, gave a short presentation after the reveal with Marvel’s Bill Rosemann, revealing that the game will be a third-person, single-player game set in Paris, France.

It will be Arkane’s first third-person game.

The brief reveal trailer depicted Blade getting a close shave in a barbershop, before something drastic occurs outside. He gives the nervous barber a generous payment, and gets ready to head outside.

Here’s the official description, courtesy of Marvel:

In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead. From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and “DEATHLOOP”, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games.