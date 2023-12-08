News

Blade video game announced, developed by Deathloop and Dishonored studio

Arkane Lyon and Deathloop director Dinka Bakaba will be leading the Blade game, in partnership with Marvel Games.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Arkane / Marvel

In one of the biggest surprises at The Game Awards 2023, a game based on Marvel hero Blade was announced, to be developed by Arkane Lyon (Deathloop, Dishonored), a Bethesda studio. No platforms or release dates were announced.

Director Dinka Bakaba, who also directed Deathloop, gave a short presentation after the reveal with Marvel’s Bill Rosemann, revealing that the game will be a third-person, single-player game set in Paris, France.

It will be Arkane’s first third-person game.

The brief reveal trailer depicted Blade getting a close shave in a barbershop, before something drastic occurs outside. He gives the nervous barber a generous payment, and gets ready to head outside.

Here’s the official description, courtesy of Marvel:

In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead. From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and “DEATHLOOP”, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

