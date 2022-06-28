News

 > Nintendo

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches in October 2022

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope officially launches in October – and it has major surprises waiting for keen fans.
29 Jun 2022
Leah J. Williams
mario plus rabbids sparks of hope release date

Nintendo

Image: Ubisoft / Nintendo

Share Icon

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, sequel to the surprise hit Kingdom Battle, has officially locked in a release date: 20 October 2022. When the game launches, players will be able to dive into colourful and wild new adventures across the cosmos as the mysterious villain Cursa sets off to infect the lands of Mario and the Rabbids with hideous darkness.

This go around, the Ubisoft development team have made a few changes. Combat is no longer limited by the grid for one thing, and the game will feature real-time and turn-based elements, as well as a number of new, heavy-hitting weapons.

As the new Nintendo Direct Mini trailer revealed, players will be able to freely travel within the range of their chosen character, with attack choice ending a turn. By giving players more freedom and fluidity, Sparks of Hope will allow for better choice and planning, as well as chained attacks – as long as you pay attention to the opportunities at hand.

In this adventure, players will be joined by Bowser, who will operate as tank-like beast with massive guns, and Rabbid Rosalina, who appears to be lazy – but very effective on the battlefield. There’s also a mystery new Rabbid on board who rocks green, spiky hair and a giant sword.

Wins and losses will be up to players, but they’ll also be helped along the way by Sparks, who are Rabbid-ised Lumas (from Super Mario Galaxy). These Sparks can help kick off devastating attacks, and also shake up the combat stakes.

You can check out the new trailer for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope below:

Read: The best cosy, relaxing games for Nintendo Switch

As before, the game will focus on the line between all-out wackiness and serious strategy combat, with plenty of unique tactics available for players. There’ll be plenty of excitement in store when this adventure kicks off later in the year.

Mario + Rabbids launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 20 October 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo Xbox
More
sxsw sydney
?>
News

SXSW: South by Southwest comes to Sydney

SXSW Sydney will expand the world-famous music, film and art festival into the Asia Pacific region for the first time.

Silvi Vann-Wall
blizzard world of warcraft
?>
News

Blizzard set to acquire Spellbreak studio to accelerate World of Warcraft

Blizzard will reportedly transition Proletariat staff to World of Warcraft in future.

Leah J. Williams
portal half life 2
?>
News

Half-Life 2 is embedded in Portal: Companion Collection for Switch

Chunks of Half-Life 2 code is reportedly floating between data for the two Portal games.

Leah J. Williams
the day before game fntastic
?>
News

'The Day Before' is reportedly being made by unpaid volunteers

The Day Before, from studio Fntastic, reportedly relies on the labour of unpaid volunteers.

Leah J. Williams
fallout 76 bethesda xbox
?>
News

Xbox Game Studios boss says Bethesda no longer has crunch culture

Following allegations about the rough development of Fallout 76, Xbox's Matt Booty has expressed confidence in the studio.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login