Love Nikki is getting an open world dress-up game

The Love Nikki dress-up games, which have a massive mobile audience worldwide, are about to hit the mainstream – with the latest adventure in the series being a full-scale open world game where dressing up determines your strengths and puzzle-solving capabilities. In Infinity Nikki, players will enter a colourful fantasy world, and free-roam through gorgeous environments as they explore.

Along the way, there’ll be puzzles to solve, paths to tread, and even fishing mini-games to complete. It appears changing up protagonist Nikki’s outfits will lend you a variety of skills – the trailer showed off a mouse circus ability, a chef’s outfit to cool delicious meals, and a number of other powers to help traverse a thriving, green world.

Here’s the game’s official description, per developer Papergames:

Infinity Nikki is a cross-platform open-world dress-up adventure game developed by Papergames. Here, you will join Nikki and Momo in a vast fantasy world, exploring freely and savouring varied play styles. The power resting in gorgeous outfits will find you a path forward and offer infinite fun along the journey!

And here’s the first trailer for the game, which shows off some of the dazzling sights you’ll encounter on your very fashionable journey through Miraland:

While the open-world translation of the franchise is surprising, given Love Nikki is largely made of simple, story-based visual novels, the concept and gameplay look extremely pretty. As in the rest of the Love Nikki series, the upcoming game also features a number of beautifully-designed outfits, and a real sense of whimsy and joy.

Comparisons to fellow open-world titles like Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers are easy to draw, but that’s not a bad thing. The scope and ambition of this title looks mightily impressive, and may help put Love Nikki on the map.

Infinity Nikki does not have a release date yet, but will be available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices when it eventually launches.