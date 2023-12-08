Lost Records: Bloom & Rage announced, from the developers of Life Is Strange

Don’t Nod, the studio behind Life is Strange and Jusant, revealed its next project at The Game Awards 2023. Titled Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, it revolves around a group of four friends who revisit a pivotal moment in their past. It’s slated for release in late 2024 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The debut trailer, framed as a long-lost VHS tape, depicted a group of four high school best friends – Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. They’re bandmates, and in perhaps one instance, partners, During a stroll through the woods, they get into trouble – fires, fainting, and discovering something… mysterious and pink in a deep hole.

27 years later, after a long period of no contact, it seems that the former friends reunite to revisit that fateful night, or as Don’t Nod put it: “confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.” Some very strong Steven King vibes here.

Don’t Nod has a number of projects on its plate, including Banishers: Ghost of New Eden. The studio also recently released the wordless climbing game Jusant, which we regarded quite well.

In the GamesHub review of Jusant, we remarked that “Jusant’s excellent climbing system, together with satisfying puzzles, a saturated aesthetic, wordless storytelling, and a minimalist score makes for a wonderful concoction. It’s immediately compelling, and I’m very eager to discover what’s at the peak of its mountain.”

We’re looking forward to seeing what the studio does with Lost Records.