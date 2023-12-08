News

 > News > Xbox

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage announced, from the developers of Life Is Strange

The game centers around four friends who revisit a mysterious event from their childhood, 27 years later.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
Lost Records Bloom and Rage

PC

Image: Don’t Nod

Share Icon

Don’t Nod, the studio behind Life is Strange and Jusant, revealed its next project at The Game Awards 2023. Titled Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, it revolves around a group of four friends who revisit a pivotal moment in their past, 27 years later. It’s slated for release in late 2024 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The debut trailer, framed as a long-lost VHS tape, depicted a group of four best friends, bandmates, and in one instance, partners, in 1995. During a stroll through the woods, they get into trouble – fires, fainting, and discovering something… mysterious and pink in a deep hole.

27 years later, it seems that the friends reunite to revisit that fateful night.

Don’t Nod has a number of projects on their plate, including Banishers: Ghost of New Eden. The studio recently release the wordless climbing game Jusant, which we regarded quite well.

In the GamesHub review of Jusant, we remarked that “Jusant’s excellent climbing system, together with satisfying puzzles, a saturated aesthetic, wordless storytelling, and a minimalist score makes for a wonderful concoction. It’s immediately compelling, and I’m very eager to discover what’s at the peak of its mountain.”

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
baldur's gate 3 dlc expansion
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners

Check out the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams
arkane lyon blade game awards 2023 news trailers announcements
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023: All the biggest news, trailers and announcements

Here's every major trailer and announcement featured during The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Monster Hunter Wilds
?>
News

Monster Hunter Wilds announced for 2024

Here's everything we know about Capcom's latest game.

Edmond Tran
Final Fantasy 16 DLC
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 releases first expansion, Echoes of the Fallen

Final Fantasy 16 will see two expansion packs, with the second being called The Rising Tide.

Edmond Tran
karlach baldur's gate 3 ending update
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 walked away from The Game Awards 2023 with a total of five trophies.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login