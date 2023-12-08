Lost Records: Bloom & Rage announced, from the developers of Life Is Strange

Don’t Nod, the studio behind Life is Strange and Jusant, revealed its next project at The Game Awards 2023. Titled Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, it revolves around a group of four friends who revisit a pivotal moment in their past, 27 years later. It’s slated for release in late 2024 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The debut trailer, framed as a long-lost VHS tape, depicted a group of four best friends, bandmates, and in one instance, partners, in 1995. During a stroll through the woods, they get into trouble – fires, fainting, and discovering something… mysterious and pink in a deep hole.

27 years later, it seems that the friends reunite to revisit that fateful night.

Don’t Nod has a number of projects on their plate, including Banishers: Ghost of New Eden. The studio recently release the wordless climbing game Jusant, which we regarded quite well.

In the GamesHub review of Jusant, we remarked that “Jusant’s excellent climbing system, together with satisfying puzzles, a saturated aesthetic, wordless storytelling, and a minimalist score makes for a wonderful concoction. It’s immediately compelling, and I’m very eager to discover what’s at the peak of its mountain.”