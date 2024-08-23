Cult fantasy adventure Lost in Random is getting a surprise sequel in 2025 – Lost in Random: The Eternal Die. The new title, developed by Thunderful (which absorbed original developer, Zoink), will follow The Queen of Random, aka Aleksandra, as she fights through a “randomly generated gauntlet” of “monstrous pawns and giant board games.”

Aleksandra, who featured as a villain in Lost in Random before revealing her true, noble intentions, will be stuck in a looping purgatory of sorts, as a mysterious, wicked Storyteller plots her final chapter. To escape the labyrinth, Aleksandra must work alongside her dice companion Fortune, fighting back against dark forces, and attempting to escape her prison loop.

As with the original game, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will rely on randomness to spice up each of its roguelite runs. As you travel familiar paths, you’ll have the chance to experience wild twists, with random dice rolls for attacks complicating your chaotic path forward.

You can check out some of this action in the first trailer for the upcoming game:

As is made clear in the trailer, this is a very different sort of game from Lost in Random, which was more of a story adventure. In fact, the game appears a lot like a traditional roguelite in design, evoking recent hits like Hades. The Thunderful development team is attempting something new here, while staying true to the design principles and evocative world of the original game.

“Over the years, we’ve seen how Lost in Random has resonated with players worldwide, from its captivating story to its creative combat within a world of wonder and excitement,” game director Martin Storm said.

“We’ve been thinking about how to build upon this world and we decided to create an action-packed, random-infused rogue-lite, upping the stakes and the speed to create a whole new gameplay experience. We can’t wait for players to see what we have in store in Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, and to take their chances yet again.”

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC when it launches in 2025. You can now wishlist the game on Steam and other storefronts.