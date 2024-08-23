News

 > News > Xbox

Lost in Random is getting a surprise sequel

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is set to release in 2025.
23 Aug 2024 11:31
Leah J. Williams
lost in random the eternal die key art

PC

Image: Thunderful

Share Icon

Cult fantasy adventure Lost in Random is getting a surprise sequel in 2025 – Lost in Random: The Eternal Die. The new title, developed by Thunderful (which absorbed original developer, Zoink), will follow The Queen of Random, aka Aleksandra, as she fights through a “randomly generated gauntlet” of “monstrous pawns and giant board games.”

Aleksandra, who featured as a villain in Lost in Random before revealing her true, noble intentions, will be stuck in a looping purgatory of sorts, as a mysterious, wicked Storyteller plots her final chapter. To escape the labyrinth, Aleksandra must work alongside her dice companion Fortune, fighting back against dark forces, and attempting to escape her prison loop.

As with the original game, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will rely on randomness to spice up each of its roguelite runs. As you travel familiar paths, you’ll have the chance to experience wild twists, with random dice rolls for attacks complicating your chaotic path forward.

Read: Cult sim Worshippers of Cthulhu launches in October 2024

You can check out some of this action in the first trailer for the upcoming game:

As is made clear in the trailer, this is a very different sort of game from Lost in Random, which was more of a story adventure. In fact, the game appears a lot like a traditional roguelite in design, evoking recent hits like Hades. The Thunderful development team is attempting something new here, while staying true to the design principles and evocative world of the original game.

“Over the years, we’ve seen how Lost in Random has resonated with players worldwide, from its captivating story to its creative combat within a world of wonder and excitement,” game director Martin Storm said.

“We’ve been thinking about how to build upon this world and we decided to create an action-packed, random-infused rogue-lite, upping the stakes and the speed to create a whole new gameplay experience. We can’t wait for players to see what we have in store in Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, and to take their chances yet again.”

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC when it launches in 2025. You can now wishlist the game on Steam and other storefronts.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
lord of the rings mmo amazon
?>
News

Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO is still "early" in development

The new Lord of the Rings MMO is yet to find its core "hook" according to Amazon Games' CEO.

Leah J. Williams
myndzai game screen nsw
?>
News

Screen NSW announces new games funding recipients

Screen NSW is stepping up to support local game development in the state.

Leah J. Williams
animal crossing pocket camp
?>
News

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will drop its live service features in November

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is technically being shut down, but it will live on.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb party massive monster
?>
News

Massive Monster set to host Cult of the Lamb party in October

All are welcome at INDOCTRINATE, a celebration of Cult of the Lamb.

Leah J. Williams
screenbound game sxsw sydney showcase
?>
News

SXSW Sydney 2024 announces new showcase games, events, and more

Here's everything you can expect at SXSW Sydney 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login