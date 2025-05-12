Dead By Daylight anniversary reveals Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Witcher collabs

Over the weekend, iconic horror game Dead By Daylight celebrated its ninth anniversary with a stream full of announcements, reveals and celebrations. Taking place at PAX East, the stream held a few notable surprises, including some long-awaited insight into the highly anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration.

Fans have been holding out for any scrap of insight into the previously confirmed Five Nights At Freddy’s collaboration, with Vice reporting that Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most requested collaborations for Dead By Daylight in its storied history.

Most notably, the collaboration will feature the introduction of villain Springtrap (voiced by actor Matthew Lillard), as well as a legendary skin based on the Yellow Rabbit and a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza-themed map. Players having been chomping at the bit for a crossover with the iconic animatronic horror, so it’s no surprise how well the announcement has been received by fans.

This collaboration will also mark the first time that Springtrap is playable, with Killer Designer Jason Guzzo saying in a blog post for Epic, “We did our best to be as authentic to the character as possible for both his powers and his perks … I did a lot of research. I watched dozens, literally dozens of hours, of the king of FNAF himself, Markiplier, playing through all the games. Took a ton of notes, read all the lore, read all the theories.”

Dead By Daylight, meet Geralt

Image: CD Projekt Red

Another big announcement from the Dead By Daylight stream was the reveal of a collaboration with The Witcher, featuring the voice talents of Geralt himself (Doug Cockle) and a selection of cosmetics inspired by the game.

There will be six Witcher-themed skins in total, including two legendary skins (a Geralt of Rivia skin for Vittorio Toscano and a Leshen skin for the Artist). Other skins include iconic Witcher characters Yennefer, Ciri, Triss and Eredin – so yes, you can outfit the whole gang.

While no official date has been given for the Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration, we do have an indication of when the Dead By Daylight x The Witcher crossover will drop. The cosmetics are set to arrive in less than a month on June 3rd, with a hint of extra content coming early for an upcoming Chaos Shuffle event.

All in all, whether you’re a Witcher diehard or a Five Nights at Freddy’s fan, it’s fair to say that the ninth anniversary of Dead By Daylight kicked off with a bang – and fans are eating it up.