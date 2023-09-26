News

Cosy Lord of the Rings game ‘Tales of the Shire’ releasing in 2024

Wētā Workshop and Private Division are working on a 'heart-warming' game that expands the world of The Lord of the Rings.
26 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
tales of the shire lord of the rings

Image: Weta Workshop / Private Division

Wētā Workshop and Private Division have announced a new Lord of the Rings spin-off game set within the cosy realm of The Shire, home to the food and party-loving Hobbits. While not much is known about Tales of the Shire, a brief teaser trailer for the in-development game hints at a Hobbit protagonist, and quiet, warm vibes – suggesting it could be more of a life simulator in the vein of Stardew Valley or the recent Fae Farm.

“Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming new The Lord of the Rings game by Wētā Workshop and Private Division,” the game’s official description reads. Beyond this, neither company is revealing much more about the game just yet, beyond an expected release on PC and consoles in 2024.

You can check out the first look at the game via YouTube.

Read: New Lord of the Rings game coming from Weta Workshop

Given the idyllic, slow-moving vibes of the Shire, which has been depicted in multiple books, movies and films, a life simulator-style game would certainly make sense. It would be a chance to dive into the unique lore, flora, and fauna of the Lord of the Rings universe, in a way that hasn’t really been explored just yet.

While there have been multiple Lord of the Rings games – including the recent Gollum – many have been action-adventures that take place beyond the borders of the Shire. A more cloistered adventure is compelling, and with such rich material to work from, Tales of the Shire could be something very special.

In the initial announcement for the game in August 2022, Amie Wolken, head of interactive at Wētā Workshop enthused about the magic of the upcoming title, calling it “different” from anything that had come before.

We’ll learn more about this cosy adventure in the coming months, before a grand reveal in 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

