No Man’s Sky developer reveals new game, Light No Fire

Sean Murray from Hello Games (No Man’s Sky) took to the stage at The Game Awards 2023 to reveal the studio’s new game, Light No Fire. No platforms or release dates were announced.

Much like No Man’s Sky, Light No Fire is a multiplayer game set on a procedurally generated, fantasy earth. It features first and third-person perspectives, and mechanics such as town building, crafting, and resource gathering, as well as ground mounts and flying creatures (including a giant hummingbird and dragons).

The game features fantasy combat, bows and arrows, and all the usual fantasy bits and pieces. It essentially looks like a more grounded, fantasy-fueled take on No Man’s Sky’s ideas.

Murray expressed that he hoped the studio would be able to support Light No Fire for as long as they have No Man’s Sky, which has seen a significant number of updates since its initial release in 2016, including multiplayer, VR, and third-person support.