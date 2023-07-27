News

Sims competitor ‘Life by You’ has been delayed to 2024

Life by You was initially set to launch via early access in September 2023.
27 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
Life by You screenshot, a rival to The Sims developed by Paradox Interactive

Image: Paradox Tectonic

Early access for Paradox Tectonic’s upcoming life simulator Life by You has been delayed to 5 March 2024, nearly a full six months after it was initially set to launch. While previously targeting a September 2023 release, it appears much more work is needed before it’s ready for the general public.

The news was delivered by Paradox Tectonic GM and veteran of The Sims, Rod Humble, who detailed the changes needed in a video message. According to Humble, the primary reasons for the significant delay are a need to add visual improvements, as well as tune gameplay and UI to meet player expectations.

The team is also working on improved mod support, bug fixes, better animations and lighting, and support for additional languages, including Italian and Portuguese. Throughout this process, Humble has promised Paradox Tectonic will remain transparent, with frequent blog and video updates on progress.

‘The additional time gives the development studio, Paradox Tectonic, the ability to improve the game’s visuals and UI,’ publisher Paradox Interactive said in a press release. ‘These improvements will not only affect the overall look and feel of the game but will make it a more well-rounded experience for players.’

Read: ‘Life by You’ will feature full nudity, unlike The Sims

To thank eager players for supporting the game, everyone who preorders and wishlists Life by You will gain access to a ‘Nightclub Vibe Pack’ on launch, which includes ‘a bunch of furniture that’s kind of nightclubby’, if you can imagine that.

It’s important to note that the release date delay means all current pre-orders on the Epic Games Store will be automatically refunded, based on existing policy. Anyone who pre-ordered the game will need to re-place their preorder to ensure access to the game’s Nightclub Vibe Pack, and any other included benefits.

Life by You will now release in early access via the Epic Games Store and Steam on 5 March 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

