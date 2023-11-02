Lies of P to get DLC and sequel after selling one million copies

Lies of P is set to be expanded in future, as Neowiz Games and Round 8 Studio celebrate one million copies sold worldwide. Since launch in September 2023, the soulslike adventure game has found a passionate audience, thanks to its blend of unique mythology and combat mechanics, and how it transforms the fairytale world of Pinocchio.

While unexpected – a soulslike adaptation of Pinocchio is a fairly wild idea – the success of Lies of P has been refreshing, in an industry typically dominated by the same heavy-hitting companies.

In the wake of this success, Neowiz and Round 8 have announced they will introduce new DLC for the popular game, while also starting work on a fully-fledged, standalone sequel. Game director Ji Won Choi appeared in a special ‘Director’s Letter‘ – a video posted to YouTube – to share this news, and to thank fans for their support of the game.

Read: Lies of P Review – The Perfect Game Isn’t Just a Fairy Tale

“Our highest priority is developing the DLC, and working on our sequel,” Choi announced. “The dev team is putting in significant effort, brainstorming and exploring different aspects of the projects.”

So far, the exact nature of the game’s upcoming DLC has not been revealed, but new concept art has shown off a rickety boat location, and a futuristic machine seemingly iced over. Given the game’s focus on twisted fairy tales, there’s plenty of ground this upcoming DLC could cover – with the appearance of a ship suggesting a pirate adventure, perhaps in the vein of Peter Pan.

Whatever the case, there’s plenty of buzz around the future of Lies of P, and its grim-dark world of myths and legends.

“I love seeing players speculating and discussing various aspects as they wait for the DLC,” Choi said in his Director’s Letter. “Every time we encounter remarkably inventive and creative hypotheses, my heart is pounding and I feel warmth. The anticipation is truly exhilarating.”

For now, Neowiz and Round 8 Studio are keeping the secrets of its future tales under wraps. We’re likely to hear more about the upcoming DLC and sequel for Lies of P in the coming months.