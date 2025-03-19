Lego and Pokemon announce huge multi-year partnership

Lego and The Pokemon Company International have officially partnered to produce Lego Pokemon sets from 2026 onwards. The partnership is described as being multi-year, and we can likely look to recent collaborations between Lego and Nintendo (Animal Crossing, Super Mario, Mario Kart) for what will result.

“We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokemon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us for,” Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the Lego Group said in a press release.

“We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of Lego play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokemon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike.”

What to expect from the Lego x Pokemon sets

For now, Lego and The Pokemon Company have stayed quiet about the nature of incoming sets, but an early teaser has confirmed Pikachu will be one of the first Pokemon to be block-ified (and that certainly makes sense). While it’s early days, we do expect this collaboration will include a range of other sets highlighting other popular Pokemon. An Eevee set feels guaranteed. We’re also likely to see sets with the original starters – Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

We’ve certainly got a wishlist already. We hope for a set that includes a Pokemon Center, or one with a Gym. We hope the Eeveelutions get their time in the sun. On a personal note, we’d also love to see something for Skitty or Spoink, arguably the best Pokemon of all.

Whatever is on the way, there’s likely to be plenty of excitement surrounding these new sets. For years, fans have begged Lego for Pokemon sets, with their arrival likely only impeded by existing toy partnerships – Pokemon was previously tied to Mattel’s Mega Bloks brand. Now, it appears the path is clear for something new and grand.

“The Lego Group and Pokemon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity and fun, making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful and engaging ways for Trainers to experience the Pokemon brand,” Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokemon Company International said.

“Working with the best-in-class team at the Lego Group and seeing their dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both Lego fans and the Pokemon community’s reactions in 2026.”

Given wording, we’ll likely need to stay patient for a big reveal – but there’s every hope it’ll be worth the wait.