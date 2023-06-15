News

Lego Football game, ‘LEGO 2K Goooal!’, seemingly rated in Korea

Reports suggest that the family-friendly football game is close to being officially revealed.
15 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
German football player Thomas Muller, in Lego form. Image: LEGO

Following the release of Lego 2K Drive, a Lego-themed racing game published by 2K Games, it appears the companies are also set to release a family-friendly football game (or soccer game, depending on where you live) very soon. It’s seemingly called ‘LEGO 2K Goooal!‘.

As spotted by Gematsu, the Game Rating and Administration of Korea reportedly passed through the classification of a game called ‘LEGO® 2K Goooal!‘ on 12 May 2023, submitted by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K Games.

The revelation supports previous reporting by Video Games Chronicle in February 2022, which suggested 2K Games and Lego would partner for a total of three sports games.

An ‘open-world Lego racing game’ developed by Visual Concepts was mentioned in the reporting, which came to fruition with the announcement and release of LEGO 2K Drive in early 2023.

The report also suggested that a football game would be developed by Sumo Digital, the developers of games like Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, among others.

A third game based on a ‘major sports franchise’, was also named in the report, but no further details were shared. It was also suggested that the games could include franchise crossover characters, such as those from the Marvel and DC Comics universes.

Further reporting from VGC in December 2022 also drew attention to a new Lego figurine that popped up on Lego’s certification page, which depicts a footballer and features the ‘Lego Games’ branding, alongside the logo for 2K Games.

With the supposed game in question already passing through certification, it’s likely we’ll hear an official announcement from 2K in the near future about any upcoming football games.

06/14/2023 11:35 am GMT

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

