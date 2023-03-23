Lego 2K Drive features aliens, haunted mansions, dinosaurs

Lego and 2K have officially announced Lego 2K Drive, an open world racing adventure game where players can construct any vehicle they like, and explore strange and intriguing biomes in their quest to grab a winning Sky Cup Trophy. The game will launch on 19 May 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

It’s described as the first game in a ‘multi-title partnership’ between 2K and the Lego Group, and will be a rare foray into the world of racing for developer, Visual Concepts.

That said, it’s not only a ‘racing game’, as there is an open world to explore, and players will be able to journey through multiple Bricklandia biome regions ‘full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, [and] things to destroy’.

Images: Visual Concepts

In your adventure, you’ll be able to collect and build a variety of vehicles from Lego history (City, Creator, Speed Champions, and other sets) as well as real-life supercars including the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM, which are included as part of McLaren’s 60 year anniversary celebrations.

These cars will play a key part in the experience as you explore ‘the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing’ and customise your ride to your heart’s content.

Here’s a brief rundown of the game’s key features, courtesy of 2K:

‘A Story in a Vast Open World: Players will journey across Bricklandia’s multiple unique biome regions as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals with hopes of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup Trophy.’

‘High-Octane Lego Racing: Racing in Lego 2K Drive is a fast-paced, off-the-wall experience as players battle across a broad range of tracks while taking advantage of unique power-up abilities that can transform a player’s standing in the race with the touch of a button.’

‘Unique Customisation: Lego 2K Drive introduces a diverse customisation system that allows players to build their vehicles to suit their tastes, with over 1,000 unique Lego pieces available over the course their adventure, in addition to a wealth of colour designs, stickers, flairs, and more.’

‘Play Solo or Together: Lego 2K Drive offers robust co-op and thrilling competitive multiplayer to enjoy with others. Play with family and friends via local, two-person split-screen or match online with other intrepid racers of similar skill levels.’

What hasn’t been dwelt upon so far – but really should be – is that many of the game’s biomes feature wild, fantasy landscapes and hyper-imaginative tracks. In one newly-released screenshot, you can spot a horde of aliens wandering around a crashed UFO. Another features a Lego dinosaur.

There’s even a haunted house in the mix, with lightning spewing from its many strange tubes.

Where a game like Forza Horizon 5 adopts similar open world-style racing, it appears Lego 2K Drive is veering wildly away from realism, into strange and magical territory. The Lego franchise has always prioritised the power of the imagination, and it appears this adventure is taking that to heart.

When the game launches, you can expect it to include a variety of wild tracks and biomes, each with their own unique inspirations from classic and modern Lego history.

Lego 2K Drive will be available in three editions when it releases on 19 May 2023:

Standard Edition – AU $89.95 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch | AU $99.95 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S in digital and physical formats.

– on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch | on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S in digital and physical formats. Awesome Edition – AU $149.95 on all formats. It includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game Lego mini-figure. It also includes the Year 1 Drive Pass (Season Pass) with an all-new biome, and four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes.

– on all formats. It includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game Lego mini-figure. It also includes the Year 1 Drive Pass (Season Pass) with an all-new biome, and four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes. Awesome Rivals Edition – AU $179.90 on all formats. It includes multiple new vehicles, a vehicle flair, and an in-game Lego mini-figure. It also includes the Year 1 Drive Pass (Season Pass) with an all-new biome, and four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Lego 2K Drive.