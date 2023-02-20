News

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom art book leaks

The art book depicts various character designs, outfits, weapons, locales, and other secrets.
21 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
legend of zelda tears of the kingdom art book

Image: Nintendo

The official Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom art book has seemingly leaked online in its entirety, with high quality images showcasing new outfits, locales, characters, and other in-game secrets now doing the rounds on social media. There’s around 200 pages of new details available – but fair warning, they are very spoiler-heavy.

If you’re currently a member of any Zelda forums or online social spaces, and you’re particularly keen to avoid spoilers for the upcoming game, now is the time to set up word blocks and spoiler tags, if you’re able. The pages reportedly originated from a Tears of the Kingdom Discord server populated by fans, but they’ve since spread through Reddit, Twitter, and other social platforms.

Note: We will not share any leaked details here, but they’re easily found for anyone looking to spoil the game.

At this point, it seems that making it to 12 May without seeing a single spoiler will be a mammoth achievement. Even those innocently looking for official details will likely be exposed to the leaked art book pages, given their proliferation.

Read: How amiibo work in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo is usually very protective of its intellectual property – for good reason – and it’s highly likely this leak will become litigious in future. Already, posts on Reddit and other platforms are being taken down by DMCA requests, and it’s likely other sources will soon follow. That said, once leaks are online, they’re extremely difficult to remove entirely.

Once the information is out there, it’s impossible to take back.

Ahead of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo will likely be fighting an uphill battle to keep every major secret and game reveal contained. In the meantime, fans can either avoid engaging with Tears of the Kingdom discourse online, or embrace the inevitable raft of spoilers along the way.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 12 May 2023.

See The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Amazon

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

