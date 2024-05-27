News

 > News > Game Development

Larian Studios CEO admits to just “a bit” of crunch on Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios' CEO Sven Vincke talks "crunch" in Poland.
27 May 2024
Steph Panecasio
larian studios baldur's gate 3 dlc expansion sequel hasbro

Game Development

Image: Larian Studios

Share Icon

Multi award-winning game Baldur’s Gate 3 did involve “a bit” of crunch, according to Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke. The news came as part of the Q&A section of the Digital Dragons conference in Poland, where Vincke addressed the demands on the team.

Per GamesRadar+, “It would be a lie to say that we didn’t,” said Vincke. “We had things happen that we didn’t foresee.”

“We didn’t overly crunch, but we did have to do a bit of crunch. And I think, to be honest, you will always have a little bit when you’re trying to finish something, especially when there’s so much complexity that needs to be brought together.”

Vincke also confirmed that the level of crunch on Baldur’s Gate 3 was significantly less than any crunch that had occurred in the development of previous titles.

The studio allegedly also made efforts to reduce the frequency of this happening, with paid overtime for anyone who worked late – anecdotally resulting in largely empty offices after 8pm and “very, very, very rarely” occupied offices on weekends.

Read: Larian opens new Poland studio after Baldur’s Gate 3 success

Vincke also touched on the introduction of new studios as a means to ensure 24-hour coverage, minimising the chances of individuals needing to work extra hours by introducing teams in different time zones.

With the introduction of a new studio in Poland – called Larian Studios Warsaw – the team will hopefully be better positioned to avoid further crunch on the two new RPG titles in the works.

>Larian Studios Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart
Image: Larian Studios

What’s next for Larian Studios?

Despite the massive commercial success of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios (including the new Warsaw studio) will be focusing on two brand new RPG titles, separate from the Baldur’s Gate 3 universe.

The career page for the Poland studio reads: “Systems-heavy RPGs need best-in-class developers, that’s why we’ve put the people who build those systems at the centre of our culture … As the team ramps up development on our next games, we’re excited to meet talented programmers, RPG designers, writers, and more who are local to Poland or interested in relocating.”

Though there has been little word as to the nature of these games – indeed, it’s very early days – the world certainly has its eyes on Larian Studios to see what they come up with next.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
steam logo on background
?>
News

Valve confirms you can't bequeath a Steam account when you die

Steam accounts legally cannot be bequeathed – so what happens to your digital games when you die?

Steph Panecasio
embracer group financial results 2023
?>
News

Embracer Group cut 27% of its workforce in the last year

Embracer Group's latest financial reports have revealed significant cuts to its workforce.

Leah J. Williams
sims 4 bug fixes
?>
News

The Sims 4 now has a dedicated team of bug exterminators

EA and Maxis are looking to overhaul The Sims 4, and introduce new stability with a variety of fixes.

Leah J. Williams
atari logo
?>
News

Atari wins historic console war by acquiring Intellivision

Atari has acquired its former competitor Intellivision, and seemingly has grand plans for its games library.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty black ops 6
?>
News

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get official reveal on 9 June

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been confirmed as the next CoD release, with more news on the way.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login