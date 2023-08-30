News

Lara Croft is joining Call of Duty as a playable operator

Croft appears in her classic guise, complete with long braided ponytail and turquoise tank.
30 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Activision

Lara Croft, archeological expert of Tomb Raider fame, is joining the cast of Call of Duty as a playable operator on 9 September 2023. On launch, she’ll be available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, alongside a new raft of heroes that includes real-life rapper, 21 Savage.

While Activision has only revealed a brief look at her appearance in the game, her design is already making a major impression on fans. While her new look references her more recent adventures – she wears a jade pendant that calls back to Eidos-Montréal’s modern game trilogy – it appears largely inspired by the classic Tomb Raider games.

It’s all here – the iconic long braid, the turquoise tank top, the cutoff gloves. Activision has thankfully done away with the sharp four-polygon chest, but beyond this oversight, it’s a welcome new look for Croft that combines her appearances from multiple eras.

Read: Next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon

Since the skin was revealed, some have speculated this could be her new look going forward, as Crystal Dynamics is currently working on a Tomb Raider game designed to reimagine Croft while including ‘all the elements that have made Tomb Raider one of the most revered franchises in gaming’. With this new design operating on a firm middle ground between history and modernity, it could certainly be a sign of things to come.

And even if this is a spectacular one-off – only included as a small part of Call of Duty multiplayer – we can still appreciate the effort that’s clearly gone into this fresh design.

How to get Lara Croft in Call of Duty

To nab Lara Croft as a new operator for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, you’ll need to wait around for launch on 9 September 2023.

On this date, The Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle will launch via the in-game Call of Duty store, with Croft included in the pack alongside her Mach-5 pistols, a unique Mythic Defender SMG, a skin for the Chop Top vehicle, the ‘Play for Sport’ finishing move, and a bunch of accessories.

As with other Operator Bundles, this pack is expected to cost around 2,400 COD Points – which amounts to around AU $30. You can read more about Lara Croft’s appearance, and the other operators coming to Call of Duty, in the latest Activision blog.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

