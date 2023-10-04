News

 > News > Board Games

Kylie Minogue is now a Legendary Creature in Magic: The Gathering

Kylie Minogue's Astrid Peth is included in the upcoming MTG – Universes Beyond: Doctor Who set.
4 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
kylie minogue mtg magic the gathering

Board Games

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Share Icon

In a rather strange turn of events, famed Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue has joined the ranks of Magic: The Gathering, as a Legendary Creature – Human, hailing from the upcoming Universes Beyond: Doctor Who collectible set.

Minogue appears as Astrid Peth, the heroic maid who appeared in the Doctor Who episode ‘Voyage of the Damned’, a special in the fourth season, which starred David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor. At the time of the episode’s airing, Minogue was an important, high profile guest star. There was much publicity around her role, and the episode remains a favourite amongst fans.

astrid peth magic the gathing
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Now, it’s led to Minogue taking her rightful status as a Legendary Creature in MTG.

As revealed by MTG Ambassador sensitivejoy on Twitter in a set preview, Astrid Peth is getting her own card in the collection, complete with a gorgeously-rendered version of Minogue in full maid regalia. There’s two printings of the card to collect – plain, and borderless.

In either form, Peth is a fairly powerful creature.

When she’s played to the battlefield, and any time she attacks, a Food token is generated. This can be consumed for health in dire circumstances.

In addition to this ability, Peth can also sacrifice a Clue or Food to “explore” – as in, players will be able to reveal the top card from their library, and then if it’s a land card, this can be placed into their hand. If it’s not a land card, they can put a +1/+1 counter on Peth, and then either put the card back, or put it into the graveyard, depending on its potential use.

Read: MTG: Wilds of Eldraine is a dazzling fairytale collection

Minogue’s card appears to be fairly powerful, with its dual abilities. Being able to generate consistent food tokens will certainly help out with surviving on the battlefield, and the secondary “explore” ability will also aid land management.

Beyond these handy mechanics, it’s also just plain cool to have a Kylie Minogue in your deck – so Astrid Peth’s card is certainly one you’ll want to add to your collection, if only for the pure novelty.

In the coming weeks, we expect a range of new Universes Beyond: Doctor Who cards to be revealed, with plenty of surprises likely on the way. The complete set, which includes new commander decks and boosters, launches on 13 October 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo
More
nintendo wii u 3ds
?>
News

Online service for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U ends in April 2024

From April 2024, online play and other services for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will end.

Leah J. Williams
princess peach adventure game
?>
News

Nintendo will continue releasing Switch games into 2025

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed the company is still planning games for the original Nintendo Switch.

Leah J. Williams
batman arkham trilogy nintendo switch
?>
News

Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch delayed to December 2023

Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been pushed back by two months as developers work on quality.

Leah J. Williams
Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a new mobile game from Blizzard
?>
News

Warcraft Rumble is launching worldwide in November 2023

Warcraft Rumble, the mobile action-strategy game from Blizzard Entertainment, will launch during BlizzCon 2023.

Leah J. Williams
sonic lego pax aus 2023
?>
News

Giant Lego Sonic to be revealed at PAX Aus 2023

Sega has partnered with Brickman to create a giant Lego Sonic figure, to be revealed at PAX Aus 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login