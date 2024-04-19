News

 > News > Xbox

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has officially been announced

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is set to be a direct sequel to the 2018 RPG hit.
19 Apr 2024
Steph Panecasio
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

PC

Image: Warhorse Studios

Share Icon

Six years after the release of its predecessor, the long-suspected Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has finally been announced by developer Warhorse Studios. The sequel is set to continue the story of Henry of Skalitz as he searches for his purpose in the sprawling world of 15th Century Bohemia.

With Warhorse Studios reporting five hours worth of stunning cinematics, a sizeable cast of complex characters and an array of activities that flavour the world outside of regular questing – including archery, blacksmithing, and more – the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II looks set to well and truly satisfy fans of the original.

The visuals alone are a notable step-up from the first game, with stunning landscapes and detailed features that demonstrate how far the team have come. Just as Kingdom Come Deliverance was recognised for its realism, the single-player action-adventure sequel looks set to continue that commitment to authenticity.

The game is set to feature intense real time battles, with first person combat that feels authentic and deadly. After all, the medieval world is brutal – and you’ll be able to experience it yourself as Henry, with options to fight with swords, blunt weapons and ranged attacks.

Plus, Kingdom Come Deliverance II is set to once again feature the musical stylings of head composer Jan Valta. Even in just the preview, the richness of the chorals blends smoothly with the brass – accented by a harp that makes it feel era-appropriate.

In good news for those of us who aren’t particularly patient, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is set to release later this year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Trailer

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
destiny 2 commander zavala lance reddick keith david
?>
News

Bungie and Netflix reportedly had talks for Destiny animated series

A new report has alleged a Destiny animated series was in the works at Netflix, but it was later cancelled.

Leah J. Williams
fallout tv series amazon season 2
?>
News

Amazon's Fallout TV series is officially renewed for Season 2

Fallout will continue at Amazon Prime Video.

Leah J. Williams
the wolf among us new screenshots
?>
News

New look at The Wolf Among Us 2 confirms game is still in development

New screenshots from The Wolf Among Us 2 have been shared by Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley.

Leah J. Williams
Cities Skylines 2
?>
News

Cities: Skylines 2 developer refunds new DLC, apologises for quality

The "Beach Properties" DLC for Cities: Skylines 2 will be refunded for players who purchased it standalone.

Leah J. Williams
divinity original sin 2
?>
News

Larian Studios is working on two new games that aren't Baldur's Gate 4

Larian Studios has provided a major update on its future projects.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login