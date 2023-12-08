Jurassic Park Survival announced, a new first-person action game

A new game set in the Jurassic Park universe was announced at The Game Awards 2023. Called Jurassic Park: Survival, it’s a first-person action game set just a day after the events of the original 1993 film. It’s slated to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. No release date for the game has been announced.

Jurassic Park: Survival casts you as Dr. Maya Joshi, a new character who failed to evacuate the park in time following the conclusion of the film. She’ll seemingly have to deal with a number of the same troubles that the original cast had to survive, which will no doubt draw strong parallels, for better or worse.

The game is being developed by Saber Interactive (World War Z, Evil Dead: The Game). Here are some snippets from the original description:

Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.



Outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. Use your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.



Explore the park and face its dangers. Use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.

Curiously, this is not the first time a game called Jurassic Park Survival has been developed. Another game with the same name was in development at Savage Entertainment (James Bond: Agent Under Fire) during the year 2000, published by Konami. It was originally designed as a “best of” game that featured iconic scenes from the first three films, for the PS2, Xbox, and Nintendo GameCube.

The original Jurassic Park Survival game was eventually delayed and then cancelled, due to Univeral Pictures being unsatisfied with the progress of the title.

Here’s hoping Saber Interactive see better progress, though the recent actions of their parent company, Embracer Group, could be some cause for concern.