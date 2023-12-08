News

Jurassic Park Survival announced, a first-person action game

Jurassic Park Survival will be set just a day after the events of the original film.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
Jurassic Park Survival

PC

Image: Saber Interactive

A new game set in the Jurassic Park universe was announced at The Game Awards 2023. Called Jurassic Park: Survival, it’s a first-person action game set just a day after the events of the original 1993 film. It’s slated to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. No date has been announced.

The game casts you as Dr. Maya Joshi, who failed to evacuate in time. She’ll seemingly have to deal with a number of the same troubles that the original cast had to survive, which will no doubt draw strong parallels to the Jurassic Park film, for better or worse.

The game is being developed by Saber Interactive (World War Z, Evil Dead: The Game).

Here are some snippets from the original description:

Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.

Outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. Use your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.

Explore the park and face its dangers. Use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

