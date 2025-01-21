Infinity Nikki v1.2 introduces a special Fireworks Season

Infinity Nikki is getting a major 1.2 update on 23 January 2025, with this set to introduce the brand new Firework Isles – a collection of “enchanting islands steeped in the legend of the Fireworks Sprite” – alongside a New Bloom Festival, new outfits (free and paid), new platforming challenges, new storylines, and more.

While it’s very likely players haven’t made their way through the base game just yet – there’s plenty to see and do, and so many pretty sights to discover – it appears this new content is fairly meaty, and that it’ll do much to freshen up the game with new exploration and dress-up opportunities.

From Flora Wharf, players will be able to visit the aforementioned Firework Isles, to discover new “panoramic views” as well as “hidden and tranquil” natural caves, and the mysterious Camp Kaboom. The Glowing Fireworks storyline will see Nikki and the adorable Momo go on “an adventurous journey to the islands as they prepare for the Carnival of Fireworks.” This will lead into a new boss fight against The Dark Bouquet, and presumably, players will be rewarded for their efforts with a lovely fireworks show.

As detailed by developer Papergames, Fireworks Season will include new outfits to uncover, as well as new activities and mini-games. The New Bloom Festival, which is launching alongside Fireworks Season, will allow players to take part in a festival of music, lanterns, and firecrackers.

Infinity Nikki‘s Fireworks Season is set to run from 23 January to 25 February 2025, so there should be plenty of time to pop in and smell the roses.

Those who do participate will be able to claim an array of rewards, including up to 20 free pulls, over 3,500 Diamonds, and two exclusive outfits. As an added bonus, there will also be a selection of nine free outfits on the Heartfelt Gifts Store.

Infinity Nikki soundtrack set to be released

As an additional surprise, publisher Infold Games has also announced the first Infinity Nikki soundtrack will be released “on all major music platforms” in future, with this including tracks like ‘Find My Way’ and ‘\\\Nikki Nikki///’ as well as trial themes, animation scores, and trailer music.

In celebrating this release, Infold Games confirmed Infinity Nikki has now reached 20 million downloads worldwide. The game is now available for mobile (iOS and Android), PlayStation 5, and PC.