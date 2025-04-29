Indie Symphony returns to Melbourne in July 2025

Orchestra Victoria’s Indie Symphony II is coming to Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Australia from 3-4 July 2025, with two curated performances bringing a range of video game soundtracks to life. As announced, this iteration of the show will include tracks from Baldur’s Gate 3, Hades 2, Undertale, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Darkest Dungeon, ABZÛ, Untitled Goose Game, and more.

The event will be hosted by ABC Classic’s Meena Shamaly, and spotlight the many talents within Orchestra Victoria, as well as featuring guest artists, a choir, and a sound-and-light accompaniment for immersion. Award-winning composer Austin Wintory is also returning for the show.

Given the praise heaped on the first edition of Indie Symphony in 2023, we expect its sequel will be one to watch. And with a lineup of game soundtracks that include Australian and international hits, it should be a welcome opportunity to celebrate games, as a whole.

“Presenting the first concert remains one of my most amazing experiences, and I’m humbled that I get to do it again with a whole new program of endless game music possibilities,” Meena Shamaly said in a press release.

“I see Orchestra Victoria as a true leader in the arts, showcasing their love for and commitment to the entire spectrum of classical music. With a concert like this, they bring their vast experience with ballet, opera, and theatre into the dramatics of interactive entertainment.”

Indie Symphony II – Event Details

Those keen to attend the latest Indie Symphony can now purchase tickets via the Arts Centre Melbourne website. As noted, the concert will take place on 3 July and 4 July, with a strictly limited run. The last iteration of Indie Symphony did sell out, so those keen to attend might like to consider securing their spot early.

Tickets start from AUD $42.00 for Concession, and AUD $49.00 for Standard. There is also a discounted ticket price for members of the First Nations community.

You can learn more about the event on its showcase page.