Immortals of Aveum headlines PlayStation Plus for April 2024

Immortals of Aveum will be available to download for free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers.
28 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: Ascendant Studios

Immortals of Aveum wasn’t given a fair shake when it launched in August 2023. Going up against a glut of major blockbusters and established properties, in one of the busiest and most chaotic years for gaming, meant it slid under the radar – both critically, and commercially. Its lack of mainstream success also meant developer Ascendant Studios had to lay off half of its employees soon after the game’s release.

Now, there’s new hope for the title, thanks to its inclusion in the PlayStation Plus games of April 2024. For those who didn’t get the chance to play Immortals of Aveum during its initial release, it’s a great opportunity to revisit a game that deserves re-evaluation.

Immortals of Aveum feels like a long-lost AAA video game that somebody only just uncovered from a time capsule buried during the early 2000s,” GamesHub wrote of the game. “It’s obsessed with full-bore action, led by an edgy and angsty protagonist, and set in a perpetually war-torn world that feels charged with post-9/11 cynicism. But in 2023, Immortals of Aveum oddly (and amusingly) feels like a welcome gasp of fresh air.”

Since launch, this feeling has spread. While Immortals of Aveum didn’t get a chance in the spotlight at launch, there are plenty of players who agree that it’s earned another shot, and that it shouldn’t have been dismissed so quickly.

Read: Immortals of Aveum Review – A Blast from the Past

PlayStation Plus subscribers of all tiers will be able to download Immortals of Aveum from 2 April 2024, alongside two other games – Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer. All three titles are worthy, but if you’re making time to check out any game on this list, make it Immortals of Aveum.

Here’s the complete breakdown of new games coming to PlayStation Plus in April 2024:

  • Immortals of Aveum (PS5) – “This single-player first-person magic shooter tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of an abyss. Magic is at the core of both your offence and defence. Experience fast, fluid, first-person spell-based combat.”
  • Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5) – “In this action strategy game, explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it’s up to you to form alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then lead the charge in epic battles against the fierce piglins to defend the Overworld.”
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4) – “An attack on the Demon King’s castle by a heroic band of adventurers has seen all but one of its denizens captured and imprisoned. Now, as a lowly skeleton Skul, you must save your demonic brethren.”

PlayStation Plus subscribers can also now claim the Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle, which includes “the free Legendary Beekeeper Sigma, Legendary Art Deco Symmetra, seven Epic Skins, and five Battle Pass Tier Skips.” You can learn more about the latest PlayStation Plus offering on the PlayStation Blog.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

