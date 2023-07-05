Humble Choice for July 2023 features The Outer Worlds, Temtem, Yakuza

Humble Choice is offering a number of strong games in July 2023, with this month’s offering providing plenty of temptation. While it’s easy for this subscription service to get lost amongst its peers, its core hook is that you can keep every monthly PC game offered, even after your subscription lapses.

So, when there’s a particularly strong month of games, you can get away with paying US $11.99 (AUD $16.95) as a one-off fee for a handful of games (usually around 5-12), with this cost also including one month’s worth of access to the Humble Games Collection library, and a 5% donation to Humble’s monthly charity of choice.

You can justify the cost of the subscription pretty easily, particularly this month. Here’s the PC games on offer for Humble Choice in July 2023:

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

Temtem

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Roadwarden

Kraken Academy!!

Merchant of the Skies

Ozymandias

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate

Each of the three headliners (The Outer Worlds, Temtem, Yakuza 4 Remastered) are solid inclusions in their own right – with The Outer Worlds being a particular standout. This RPG from Obsidian Entertainment pays homage to classics of the open-world RPG genre, with shades of Fallout: New Vegas in a sci-fi world.

Temtem is also worthwhile. It’s a multiplayer reimagining of the monster-collecting genre, with players exploring a colourful online world where battling is essential for bonding and making friends with other players. And of course, Yakuza 4 Remastered is a great entry in the long-running Like A Dragon series that explores the intimate and over-the-top tale of Kazuma Kiryu in modern-day Japan.

Coupled with the rest of the games included, like intriguing text-based RPG Roadwarden and cosy airship management sim Merchant of the Skies, you’ve got a pretty nifty game bundle for the month.

To find out more about Humble Choice and how it all works, head to the Humble website.