How to access Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is now available for keen players on PS5 – but if you’re looking to hop directly into the action, there’s a few things you should know first. While Burning Shores adds in an entirely new world to explore – one based on a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles – you won’t be able to access it unless you’ve completed the main quest missions of Horizon Forbidden West.

To access the Burning Shores DLC, you must complete Horizon Forbidden West in its entirety – up to and including the game’s final ‘Singularity’ mission. For those who haven’t completed the game, the new quest will be inaccessible.

This also applies to folks who are partway through a New Game+ playthrough. You’ll either need to load a past save with the main quest completed, or finish the New Game+ playthrough before the Burning Shores quest will pop up.

Once these requirements have been met, and players have downloaded and installed the new DLC pack (which is around 16GB in size), the quest will eventually initiate with an in-game call for help from Sylens (played by the late, great Lance Reddick).

From here, the main quest – ‘To The Burning Shores’ will begin – and you’ll travel to Tilda’s Mansion to meet Sylens, and eventually embark on a grand journey through a new world.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will continue the story of humanity’s survival in harsh and unforgiving terrain by introducing the game’s hero, Aloy, to fresh new threats, and sweeping sights.

According to Guerrilla, the new expansion depends on the power of the PS5 to render its unique orange and pink hued environments, and every awaiting obstacle.

‘One of our key priorities with Horizon games is to add a ton of detail and richness to our environments. On Burning Shores, since we can just focus on PS5, we’ve been able to charge forward and we’re really excited about what we’ve been able to pull off in creating this stunning post-post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles,’ game director Mathijs de Jonge recently told the PlayStation Blog.

‘The cityscape ruins of LA and its surroundings are highly detailed and require a lot of processing power as well as fast streaming technology to run properly; especially when the player is flying over the lands and can see a lot at once.’

Players will be able to see this beauty for themselves as Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches for PS5.