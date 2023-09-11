Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition leaked by ratings board

Horizon Forbidden West looks set to get a Complete Edition release in future, with this upcoming collection including the critically acclaimed base game, and its Burning Shores DLC expansion. Here’s what to expect, courtesy of the newly-spotted listing on the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) ratings board website.

“Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is a compilation containing the original adventure game Horizon Forbidden West (Advisory 16) and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion. Set on post-apocalyptic Earth, the protagonist, Aloy, travels to the west to discover the source of a mysterious signal and to find a way to restore Earth. The compilation is classified M18 for sexual references.”

The listing notes Aloy’s combat abilities and weapons array, and that “blood puffs” are seen when enemies or allies are damaged. The rating also notes that Burning Shores contains “references to same-sex relationships” – as [SPOILER WARNING] Aloy and her companion Seyka have the option to initiate a romance in the late game.

At this stage, the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has not been formally announced by developer Guerrilla Games – although we can make some assumptions about the potential re-release, based on precedent.

Given Guerrilla previously re-released Horizon Zero Dawn in a digital and physical complete collection – which later wound up as a PlayStation Hits release – we can anticipate that Horizon Forbidden West will follow a similar path.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition also arrived on PC, eventually. At this stage, Guerilla has not announced plans to launch Forbidden West on PC – but with a new Complete Edition now seemingly revealed, it’s not outside the realm of possibility. The IDMA specifically states the new Complete Edition is for “Sony PlayStation 5” only, but that could be a temporary position.

In recent years, Sony has encouraged cross-platform releases for former PlayStation-exclusive games, with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Horizon Zero Dawn making the leap. With more than a year of exclusivity under its belt, the timing feels right for Forbidden West to follow its predecessor to a brand-new platform.

Stay tuned to hear more about the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and whether the game is set to make the leap to PC in future.