Hello Kitty Island Adventure introduces special Valentine’s Day festival

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is celebrating the love of Valentine’s Day this month, with the brand new Hugs & Hearts Festival set to debut in a game update launching today. From now until 21 February 2024, you’ll be able to spend time in the game catching special “lovebugs” which will be scattered around your island.

Once you catch them, you’ll need to nurture them – and once you’ve given them all the love and care in the world, they’ll transform and fly free. For looking after your lovebugs, you’ll gain a variety of new rewards in the game: Valentine’s Day-themed furniture and new clothing including the Sweetheart Dress, Rockabilly Suit and Love Bug Hat.

Like the Halloween and Holiday celebrations before it, the Hugs & Hearts Festival will only be for a limited time – so those keen to nab those exclusive items should consider popping into the game ASAP.

In its update announcement, Sanrio and Sunblink have also teased the arrival of a brand new island friend in future, with a rather telling clue: “prepare to say Bonjour to a new friend arriving on the island very soon.” Given the wording here, we can assume the new guest character is French – and that narrows down the Sanrio field quite a lot.

While currently unconfirmed, our early guess is the arrival of Minny le Mew, a tiny cat who is usually depicted wearing a shirt that reads ‘Bonjour!’ in flowing script. Minny first debuted in 1985 and has rarely been seen in modern Sanrio media – but given Hello Kitty Island Adventure features rare, semi-forgotten character Big Challenges in its narrative, her arrival wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.

Sanrio and Sunblink have promised more details arriving in a “forthcoming update” which will “open the door to a flourishing new friendship.” Stay tuned for more on the latest updates for Hello Kitty Island Adventure.