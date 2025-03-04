Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Snow & Sound update revealed

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting brand new content in its latest update, with surprises awaiting on Icy Peak and in City Town, alongside the blooming Springtime Celebration.

From now until 7 April, all players can jump into the game to collect special flower petals and exchange them for new Spring-themed outfits and decor. Tuxedosam’s Shop and My Melody’s Gift Shop will also have rare seasonal springtime clothing and furniture to purchase. This is a returning event from prior years, although anyone who recently picked up Hello Kitty Island Adventure on PC or Nintendo Switch will have the chance to dive in for the first time.

The completely new content lands in Update 2.4, subtitled “Snow & Sound.” This update is available now for those on Apple Arcade, and will be available shortly for those playing on PC or Nintendo Switch. Based on the official description, this update will introduce new customisable houses for the top of Icy Peak, as well as a new music store for City Town.

“Are those houses at the top of Icy Peak? Repair Snow Village to construct some cozy cabins and discover new fish, critters, and furniture. Plus, City Town is booming – help open a new music store and embark on quests with Usahana and her Visitors to add even more light and colour to the vibrant city. Advance your friendship with Usahana and more.”

In addition, a bunch of new Sanrio friends will visit post-update, with fully-decorated cabins inviting in Ganta, Kyorosuke, Noberun, and Washimi.

For anyone who’s drifted away from Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade, or anyone on PC or console just looking for a new way to pass the time, this update should offer plenty to keep you going. Plus, it’s always great to see new faces in the game.

Those playing on Apple Arcade can dive into the new game content now, and everyone else should sit tight for an update dropping imminently. You can follow along with news via the game’s official Discord page.