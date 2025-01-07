Helldivers 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn are being adapted into films

Sony has announced film adaptations for Helldivers 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn at CES 2025, alongside a Ghost of Tsushima anime from Crunchyroll and Aniplex (Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling). It’s part of a major push to adapt the company’s most popular games for new audiences, with the recent success of adaptations like HBO’s The Last of Us no doubt contributing to this enthusiasm.

Details on all three projects are relatively scarce, but we’re likely to hear much more in the near future.

Based on what was revealed, we know the Helldivers 2 film is being developed at Sony Productions and Sony Pictures. It’s more than likely the announced film will take heavy inspiration from Starship Troopers (1997), the film that originally inspired the franchise, but we’ll have to wait to see how its tale of triumph over alien bugs is adapted – and whether it’ll be more comedy than sci-fi horror.

As for Horizon Zero Dawn, this film adaptation will be a collaboration between PlayStation Studios and Columbia Pictures, which previously handled the adaption of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted.

“Horizon is one of our most exciting IPs, filled with so much potential to expand into new categories and genres,” Asad Qizilbash of PlayStation Productions said of this project. “Just imagine, Aloy’s beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far-future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen.”

Ghost of Tsushima anime announced at CES 2025

Of the three major projects announced at CES 2025, we learned the most about Ghost of Tsushima‘s anime adaptation. As revealed, this will be inspired by the game’s Legends co-op multiplayer mode, which sees players teaming up to defeat enemies. We also learned it will launch in 2027, so there’s some time before we’ll see more from it.

“The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking,” Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll said.

“Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series,” said Qizilbash.

The Ghost of Tsushima anime will be the first ever anime adaptation at PlayStation Productions. Notably, it’s being developed at the same time as a seperate film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima helmed by John Wick director, Chad Stahelski.