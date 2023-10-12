News

Guitar Hero return reportedly discussed again in Activision Blizzard meeting

The meeting also allegedly featured actor James Corden in a hosting capacity.
12 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
guitar hero game

Image: Neversoft

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has reportedly discussed the return of the Guitar Hero franchise during an internal staff meeting designed to address the future of the company, post-acquisition by Microsoft. As reported by Windows Central, the meeting largely featured Kotick praising the potential for integrating Microsoft’s technologies into Activision Blizzard games – but it also allegedly featured Cats actor and television host James Corden.

Corden reportedly helped guide the employee session, asking questions about the Activision Blizzard company culture and how it will change, following Microsoft’s acquisition. Kotick reportedly spoke on the company’s “magic” in that regard, praising the passions of Activision Blizzard’s fan community, and how it motivates the team to focus and provide joy to players.

Per Windows Central, Kotick and Corden also spoke of the future of gaming in this session, and specifically about how Microsoft technologies could be leveraged to make more immersive, powerful games.

“A big part of what I’ve seen in Microsoft is research and they do development in areas that are extraordinary,” Kotick said. “So being able to tap into their AI and machine learning capability, the data analytics, new ways of thinking about graphics – I just see unlimited potential for what we do.”

Read: Take-Two CEO says AI will never replace human genius

Kotick then reportedly made reference to a future Guitar Hero game, which may already be in active development, given the wording cited by Windows Central: “The re-emergence of Guitar Hero and other things would not be possible without the different types of resources. And so, you know, just the endless possibilities for the future are just incredibly exciting.”

Earlier in 2023, Kotick made reference to how AI technology could revive Guitar Hero in some capacity.

For now, Activision Blizzard has yet to officially confirm work on a new Guitar Hero, but given Kotick has made multiple references to the property in the last few months, we can assume plans are at least gestating.

Over the last year, the company has been in a strange holding pattern, as it aided Microsoft through various court proceedings to pass its acquisition plans. While these are still yet to be finalised, we expect to see changes in the coming weeks, as Microsoft and Activision Blizzard clear the final hurdles to complete their merger deal.

Should this eventuate, we may hear firmer plans about Guitar Hero, and the wider Activision Blizzard library, shortly.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

